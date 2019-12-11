When: Supervisors meeting, Dec. 4.
What happened: The cut of a program benefiting seniors at the Lititz recCenter made its way to the supervisors meeting. Some urged the township to discontinue its yearly funding to the center, which is currently $72,600, if the program is cut.
Quotable: “We have been getting a lot of calls from residents who are upset about Silver Sneakers,” Warwick Township Manager Dan Zimmerman said.
Background: In October, seniors in the Silver Sneakers and Fit programs were notified in a letter the two programs were being cut. The programs, used by about 500 residents, are subsidized to seniors through some Medicare Advantage and Medicare supplemental insurance plans. Zimmerman said the township only subsidizes the recreation center’s building repairs and maintenance, not programming.
Solution: Supervisor Michael Vigunas suggested a meeting between Warwick Regional Recreation Commission and Lititz recCenter to resolve the issue.
In other business: Supervisors reviewed the proposed changes to the township’s official map. Several new developments are being added to the map, along with new roads and areas that are being developed. The official map is a useful tool to planning in the township, Zimmerman said.
Up next: Supervisors will vote to adopt the 2020 township budget at the Dec. 18 meeting.