Even though Chester County's Coatesville city offices are closed and the entire city has been under an evening pandemic health curfew since April 15, city officials, residents and entrepreneurs are still working remotely on City Council's public goal to see the city rise.

In the midst of the pandemic on March 23, Josh Burrell, managing partner of the New York investment firm Activated Capital, took a deep breath, stood by his firm’s values and purchased the St. Stanislaus Kostka church, school and rectory from St. Joseph’s Parish and the Archdiocese of Philadelphia.

Burrell didn’t disclose the price or anticipated renovation costs, but said his firm, which focuses on bringing communities positive financial and social returns, is now already at work inside the church at 209 W. Lincoln Highway.

Revival Productions, a theater company co-founded in 2017 by Heather and Steve Grayberg, will lease the building beginning June 1. Their plans include a theater company in the former school, summer theater camps and a community production of the play "Sweeney Todd" this fall in the old sanctuary.

Heather Grayberg, professor of dance and musical theater at Lancaster Bible College, said they plan to bring on board 30 to 50 area musicians and artists interested in subletting studio space for music and other lessons.

Burrell and Parveen Panwar, Activated Capital’s managing partner, also see the property as a potential venue for classes to assist citizens with mental health and financial literacy. Their commitment to community service was visible in Coatesville last week when the firm worked with the Coatesville Area School District and Coatesville city police to deliver 110 school desks from the school to local families whose children are learning remotely via Chromebooks.

Activated is also considering banquet space and hotel rooms as future uses for the former rectory.

City Council has not met for over a month, but the Coatesville Redevelopment Authority did meet via Zoom on April 16 and heard three proposals from investors looking to invest in the city’s federally designated Qualified Opportunity Zones, which offer significant tax advantages.

All are interested in The Flats, a 21-acre property at Coatesville’s main crossroads on the Lincoln Highway.

David Kaplan, attorney with O’Donnell, Weiss and Mattei P.C., spoke on behalf of two investors requesting a commitment from the city so his clients may seek funding and an Atlantic League baseball franchise to build a baseball stadium.

Eric Sullivan of Sports Facility Advisory requested a 12-month commitment period so they may exercise due diligence to evaluate a multipurpose event center and stadium at The Flats.

Derrick Morgan, a former player for Tennessee Titans who began the KNGD Impact Fund to invest in his hometown, requested a six-month commitment for a multisports complex with a food court and retail space.

Joe DiSciullo, chairman of the five-member redevelopment authority, said the board will review the proposals and and make a tentative decision when they next meet May 18.

If the city sells the flats to an investor it will lose the $10,000 a month in rental income it now earns under a lease agreement with Michels Corp., which parks its pipeline drilling equipment there.

“Whoever has The Flats has the trajectory of direction for the City of Coatesville,” said Morgan, adding the city should dedicate it for the highest and best use.