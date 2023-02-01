When: Ephrata Area school board meeting, Jan. 30.

What happened: The high school Mounts Fund, an extracurricular club, paid the school board a visit to talk about what the investment club has been working on in the last year.

Why it’s important: The club teaches students how to invest real money in real companies, and participants are learning firsthand how to be financial stewards.

Background: The investment club received attention locally when it received $30,000 in seed money from Ephrata Area Education Foundation in 2021. Larry Hagen, club adviser and department supervisor of social studies and business, reached out to the foundation, which granted his request for club funding. “We want it to be real,” he said, explaining that students take it very seriously when it’s about more than theory. In its first year, the club’s investments saw 3.2% growth.

How it works: To be able to vote for company stocks to invest in, students must pass a certification exam that includes coursework featuring videos and passing quizzes. The club’s promotions officer, Sydney Hornberger, gave a couple of examples of stocks they have invested in. One that has been in the green this year is the club’s shares in Waste Management Inc. One that hasn’t done quite as well, she said, and presented a red graph, is Tesla Inc., in which they own two shares. “They’ve been one of our worst performers.” Hornberger said that last year, it was one of the best. “This shows us that stocks fluctuate,” pointed out club secretary Gavin Haupt.

Current status: Board member Philip Eby, who also sits on the board of the Ephrata Area Education Foundation, asked how the fund has done this year compared to last year. Hagen didn’t hide that it’s been a tough year, marketwise. “We’re at approximately $26,000, so we’re down roughly what the S&P is down,” he said.

Quotable: “Of course we want to make money, but the real goal here is education,” Hagen emphasized.

Goals: Each spring, the club has to make decisions on which stocks to keep, and potentially which new stocks to invest in. The educational goals of the club go beyond profits. It’s about teamwork, teaching students in real time how the market works, how to research and evaluate stocks, and present ideas. They also hope to influence the student body to make long-term sound financial decisions in their own lives.

In other news: The board approved a market pay analysis that will look into salary ranges of support staff positions to ensure the positions are competitive locally, as the district has been struggling with filling vacancies. Herbein | Mosteller HR Solutions will analyze 10-15 benchmark support staff positions in the district to ensure a competitive salary structure and system. The cost range for the analysis is $6,800 to $8,200.

What’s next: Ephrata Area school board will meet again Feb. 6.