- When: Supervisors meeting, Jan. 7.

- What happened: Township supervisors will move forward with a proposed traffic light installation after being approved for funding from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

- Background: As part of PennDOT’s Automated Red Light Enforcement program, municipalities can apply for grants to help fund intersection-based improvement projects. Last year, the board submitted an application, requesting $263,987 in funds to install a traffic signal at Old Philadelphia Pike and New Holland Road.

- Why it’s important: The township was recently notified that the application was approved. As a result, the board must now submit a separate application to PennDOT so the proposed plan can undergo a final review. If approved, supervisors will proceed with the design and bidding process.

- What’s next: Board Chairman Frank Howe predicts, pending approval, the traffic signal will be installed by early 2021.