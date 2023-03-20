When: School District of Lancaster board meeting, March 14.

What happened: The total percentage of male minority students suspended from district schools continues to increase, according to a report from the Student Services Department. In another area of findings, the rate of overall absenteeism for all students is declining. Department leaders used bar graphs, pie charts, and local and national statistics during their one-hour presentation. They also outlined measures the district uses to combat both problems.

Suspension details: Students of color were much more likely than white students to receive suspensions, the report said. In addition, male students outnumbered female students by about a 2-1 ratio, echoing a state and national trend.

Quotable: The department knows about the inequality concerning suspensions, Jassinya Alvarado, assistant director of school climate, told board members. “What the data is essentially telling us is that the disproportionality still exists,” she said. “Being aware of it is part of our approach. We know how we’re addressing” suspension practices.

SDL’s arsenal: The district is training teachers in crisis management and deescalation techniques. Trainers also use personal conferences and professional development for teachers to reduce suspensions. Plus, a program at McCaskey diverts nine students from suspension as they complete schoolwork and receive training in conflict resolution before returning to class under a mentor’s supervision.

Third grade suspensions: The share of suspensions affecting Black third graders jumped 15% from 22% for the 2018-19 school year compared with 37% through March 8 for this academic year, Alvarado said. The increase mainly comes from two elementary schools, she told board members. The district does not want to name these schools, Kelly Burkholder, who coordinates the district’s community relations, said in an email after the meeting.

More info: The percentage of Hispanic student suspensions dropped from 59% to 56% during the same period for grade three, while the share of white student suspensions rose from 6% to 7%.

Sixth grade: The percentage of incidents attributed to Black students rose from 23% to 25%. For Hispanic students, that number dropped from 67% to 64%, while data for white students rose from 2% to 4%.

Ninth grade: The largest decrease in suspensions affected Black students. Percentages dropped from 25% from 2018-19 to 14% so far this year. Hispanic students saw an increase from 62% to 71%. Suspensions for white students also increased from 4% to 6%.

Absenteeism: Home visits, an increase in staff members, and programs that focus on social-emotional learning and feeling safe in school have helped lower the district’s chronic absenteeism rate by 2.7%, from 34.3% during 2021-22 to 31.6% this year for the first 90 days of school in both instances.

Next: The school board will meet at 7 p.m. March 21. The public can view meetings and register to comment on the district website.