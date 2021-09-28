The Indiantown Gap National Cemetery in East Hanover Township, Lebanon County recently received a new memorial to honor chaplains of the U.S. Armed Forces and Veterans Administration.

The Chaplain Memorial, placed by the Susquehanna Chapter of the Military Chaplains Association of the United States of America, will be formally unveiled at a service of dedication at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12 at the Pennsylvania Veterans Memorial, according to a news release. The ceremony will feature guest speaker chaplain and Maj. Gen. David Hicks.

Following the unveiling, the Susquehanna Chapter will host an informal buffet at the Fort Indiantown Gap Community Club.

Indiantown Gap National Cemetery is home to the largest monument in the VA’s National cemeteries, standing at 107 feet high and 360 feet long, according to the cemetery’s website. Pennsylvania, Virginia and West