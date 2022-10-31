When: School District of Lancaster board meeting, Oct. 18.

What happened: The percentage of students who score proficient or advanced on two state tests has fallen since the pandemic started but is now moving upward, acting Superintendent Matt Przywara told board members.

Quotable: “We’re on the right trend,” Przywara said. He told listeners that administrators expect “incremental growth” from pupils through the next few years. “Students have started to hit the curriculum standards we set this year,” he said.

More info: Students in grades 3-8 this fall took the Pennsylvania System of School Assessment tests in English/language arts and math. Pupils in grades 4-8 added science, while high school students completed Keystone exams in those three subjects.

District enrollment: The pandemic also has reduced student numbers. The district recorded 10,118 students Oct. 1, down from a high of 11,300 before the pandemic, Przywara said.

Quotable: “We’ve come down quite a bit,” he noted, but added this caveat: Administrators kept most of the professional staff intact, resulting in “very nice class sizes across the district” this school year.

Demographics: District diversity seems to be expanding, the acting superintendent said. For instance, the percentage of English language learners has increased from 17% before the pandemic to 20% now. In addition, students from 79 countries have enrolled.

More info: Statistics show that 61% of the student body identify as Hispanic, 16% as African American, 12% as Caucasian and 11% as Asian, a breakdown “that hasn’t changed much in the 15 years I’ve been here,” Przywara said.

Software spies: Board members agreed to hold a public forum to discuss the district’s $75,270 contract with California-based Securly Inc. from July 1 through 2026 because of student surveillance worries.

Details: The company filters websites that students are able to access. Board member David Parry complained about the company because, he said, Securly also gathers student data and can create an online profile of each student. Parry said alternative companies that block dangerous websites from students do not collect private information.

Quotable: “I’m concerned about surveillance that would happen on our students,” Parry said. “We have to be careful and intentional about how we do that, because it could do more harm than good.”

Reactions: Kareena Rios, board vice president, and members Mara Creswell McGrann and Edie Gallagher spoke in favor of holding a public meeting.

Outcome: Przywara received an agreement from board members to allow the district to temporarily continue using Securly until administrators can conduct research and hold a public meeting.

Next: The school board will meet at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 1. The public can view meetings and register to comment on the district website.