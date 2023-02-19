Coatesville Area School District has turned around its money situation, at least for now.

Financial issues were at the core of the special board and committee meetings held Feb. 15, starting with the annual audit report and news of a $16 million fund balance.

The district has been struggling with finances, finishing the last two school years $1.5 million in debt. However, increased revenues and cuts in expenses have resulted in $16 million for the district to work with.

Interim Superintendent Richard Dunlap warned that the board now has big decisions to make on how they will use that money. Federal Elementary Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds will stop in two years, leaving the district to drop programs developed under the plan or pay for them from the regular budget.

There have also been requests for new teachers and staff, plus the district is working on a facilities improvement plan.

The Facilities Task Force asked last month for an idea of how much money would be available to spend on projects. Since then, the task force suggested several new projects.

One suggestion centered on making all buildings safe, dry and warm plus constructing a new elementary school building south of Route 30. That scenario would cost an estimated $200 million.

Finance committee members were not fully in agreement on going to that level of expense, but it appeared that a majority would support the idea. No vote has been taken at this time and there is no commitment to spending that much, but it gives the task force a figure to work with.

Among the debt funding options presented was one for $200 million borrowing, with money borrowed in three draws.

Last month, the presentation gave as an example the impact on a property owner with a home assessed at $122,000. This month’s figures assumed an assessed value of $250,000. At the current millage rate of 41.219 mills, the tax on that property is $10,304.75.

The $200 million project would need a total tax increase of 3.75 mills phased in over five years. In five years, the millage rate would top out at 44.969 mills. For a property assessed at $250,000 this would result in a tax bill of $11,242.50 These numbers reflect only the increase in millage due to new debt. This does not cover any additional costs to the regular operations of the district.

Because of the size of the borrowing, an Act 34 hearing will be needed, which could put a limit on how much the district will be allowed to borrow. Dunlap’s suggestion to the board is to borrow as much as possible, then automatically take a portion — probably $5 million to $7 million from each fund draw and apply it to immediately to the debt.

“This will decrease the debt and increase your borrowing power,” Dunlap said.

Looking at the budget, the current projections are for $212.9 million in expenditures and $204.9 in revenues. That leaves an $8 million budget deficit.

The board is scheduled to approve a preliminary budget in April and the final budget in June. The district is permitted to increase taxes this year by no more than the Act 1 index of 5.3%.

The evening concluded with board President Robert Fisher giving his thanks to interim Superintendent Dunlap. New Superintendent Catherine Van Vooren will start Tuesday, Feb. 21.

“I really enjoyed the opportunity to be able to serve here on an interim basis, so you could go out and select a superintendent to lead this district forward. I wish nothing but the best for the Coatesville Area School District, and I’ve been very appreciative of the relationship,” Dunlap said.