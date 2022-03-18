When: Solanco school board meeting, March. 7.

What happened: The board approved a service agreement between the district and Mikayla’s Voice, a nonprofit organization based in the Lehigh Valley that is dedicated to promoting the inclusion of students with all levels of ability.

Why it matters: Involvement in the program is part of the district’s anti-bullying initiative, Dignity Honored: Solanco Stands Together. Involvement will be sponsored by federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funding.

Quotable: Quarryville Elementary Principal Rebecca Gajecki said, “The focus is really on inclusion and (on students) being comfortable asking questions.” Gajecki said the program has been beneficial for students and families in the district. “(The program is) empowering our students with disabilities to share what they want to share.”

Additional business: The board approved the first reading of updates to policies regarding student and faculty use of tobacco and vaping. The district prohibits the possession, use, sale and purchase of tobacco and vaping products on school property. The updated policy will expand the district’s definition of tobacco to include electronic cigarettes. The board will vote to approve policy updates at its next board meeting.

Up next: The board will meet at 7:30 p.m. March 21.