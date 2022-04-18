When: Manheim Central school board meeting, April 11.

What happened: In a split 5-3 vote, the board appointed Amy Beachy to fill the seat vacated by Rob Iosue. Steven Bushey, Charles Gearhart, Matthew Linder, Andy Sensenig and Jennifer Walker voted for Beachy. Board President Mike Clair and Treasurer Pat McGeehan voted against Beachy. Ed Frick voted for candidate Mark Reinhardt.

Why it’s important: Beachy was one of seven candidates the board interviewed to fill the vacancy.

Background: A Rapho Township resident, Beachy is a full-time real estate agent with Coldwell Banker. She and her husband, Ben, are the parents of three children. She grew up in the Manheim area. She said she wants to serve on the school board as a way to become more involved in the community.

Quotable: “I care about the community and want the best for our students and the community. I decided to apply for the school board position since I want to help support our students, teachers and staff,” Beachy said.

Board comments: Frick said each of the seven candidates would bring a different skill set and experience to the board, which made it a “tough call” on which candidate to select. Linder said each of the candidates was passionate about wanting to serve the community. Clair said he hopes the six candidates who applied for the position and were not selected will reapply when another vacancy occurs or seek election.

What’s next: Beachy will take the oath of office at the April 25 school board meeting. She will serve on the board until the municipal election next year, when she may also choose to run for election for her seat.