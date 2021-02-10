When: East Cocalico Supervisors meeting, Feb. 4.

What happened: For the second time since a Dec. 3 board meeting, township supervisors and members of the public got into a dispute over holding in-person meetings or continuing the keep them virtual.

At issue: Near the conclusion of the Feb. 4 meeting, board President Alan Fry posed the question on how the upcoming Feb. 18 meeting should be conducted. Supervisor Jeff Mitchell, citing health concerns both for himself, township employees and the public, pushed for a continuation of holding them online via Zoom. Fellow supervisor Romao “RC” Carrasco disagreed, saying residents “were getting tired of calling into our building and having to leave voice messages that are not getting returned.” He said township staff should return to the office while following proper guidelines and that meetings should be in-person. Mitchell said he didn’t want to assume liability for forcing staff into a situation where they feel unsafe.

Quotable: “We need to ask ourselves a very, very fundamental question,” Carrasco said. “What is the metric for returning people full time to the office and returning to in-person meetings? There has to be a metric or this will never end.”

Also: Former supervisor Douglas Mackley, who spoke forcefully against virtual meetings in December, scolded supervisors for having executive session meetings in person in the office, but not public meetings, saying the board was “hiding behind” the pandemic. He also noted that East Cocalico continues to meet virtually while neighboring municipalities meet live.

What’s next: In the end it was decided that the next meeting will be in-person at the Stevens Fire Hall at 7 p.m. on Feb. 18. Employees may submit reports virtually.

Other business: Supervisors approved the promotion from corporal to sergeant for two township police officers, Joshua Sola and Steven Savage. At the recommendation of Chief Darrick Keppley they also approved the conditional hiring, pending testing results, of Jose Gonzalez of Wyomissing and Robert Focht of Lancaster as new police officers. They will start the week of Feb. 22. Their hiring brings the police department up to its full staffing capacity of 16 members. The board also voted to accept a contract with the Ephrata Recreation Center to hire lifeguards to work at the Reamstown pool. The township will pay $710 per day.