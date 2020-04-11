When: Donegal school board meeting, April 9.

What happened: At its first virtual meeting held via Zoom, 40 people were online to watch and listen as the school board conducted business during the COVID-19 pandemic. Members of the public were able to offer comments during two public comment periods.

Graduation credits: The board voted unanimously to lower the graduation credit requirement for the Class of 2020 to the state standard of 21 credits from Donegal’s 28 credit requirement, citing a desire to mitigate barriers to graduation created by the COVID-19 pandemic. Discussions are ongoing to determine how to honor graduating seniors in a meaningful way.

Meals: A top priority has been providing food to students during this unprecedented situation. Superintendent J. Michael Lausch commended staff for working diligently to prepare for meal distribution within days of the initial school closure. Over 20,000 meals have been distributed since mid-March.

Online instruction: Classes are transitioning from an enrichment and review period to planned instruction. In mid-March, Chromebooks were sanitized and organized for pickup by approximately 1,300 students to enable participation. District staff cited a prior commitment to make educational technology accessible to each student as allowing for a smooth transition to virtual learning. Without previous investments, “we would have had a difficult time providing continuity of education to our students. ... We would have not been able to begin virtual learning so fast,” said Gregory Kiehl, director of elementary education for the district.

School bus service: Contract negotiations are ongoing and being impacted by new legislation related to payment to contractors during the pandemic to maintain the same rate of subsidy funding for upcoming years.

Budget deficit: The mood was somber with discussion of a widening deficit, tax increase and budget cuts. Michelle Kendig, director of business services, said the district is now facing a projected $2.6 million deficit for 2020-21 because of COVID-19 economic impacts such as loss of revenue from the earned income tax, interest income and state funding. A full tax increase of 3.4% equates to an additional $102.63 annually per average taxpayer with an assessed home of $162,100.

What’s next: The district website is updated regularly for information and links to upcoming meetings.