When: Manor Township supervisors meeting, Dec. 5. Supervisor John Wenzel was absent.

What happened: In their last meeting of 2022, the board passed resolutions to adopt and certify the 2023 budget. The board also voted to maintain all fees from the 2022 fee schedule in 2023. The $6.79 million budget was discussed in detail last month.

Taxes: The township will hold the real estate tax rate at 0.99 mills, despite an increase in expenditures. To calculate your tax burden, multiply the millage rate by the number of thousands of the assessed value of your property. For example, if a property is assessed at $100,000, multiply 0.99 to calculate your tax bill at $99.

Renewable energy: Township officials said they hope to have an update by February on a proposed ordinance for solar and wind turbines. The matter is still in the hands of the engineers.

Rezoning: Supervisors said they hope to have something written by January pertaining to the rezoning of 289 Donerville Road from high-density flex to low-density residential. Several residents weighed in during public comments, including David Millisock, who said he has reviewed a 158-page traffic study discussing traffic counts and trip distributions. Millisock said high density “is just not possible.” Resident Christine Brubaker said she respects the idea of an urban growth boundary, but “there are kinder and gentler ways to develop high-density flex.”

Executive session: The board held a 20-minute executive session for personnel matters, an open meetings exception under the state Sunshine Act, before wrapping up the last items of business. In a phone call following the meeting, Township Manager Ryan Strohecker said the session was spent discussing employment matters.