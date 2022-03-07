When: East Petersburg Council meeting, March 1, in person at East Petersburg Community Center.

What happened: Council received an update on emergency medical services and first responder training.

Penn State Life Lion: Adam Marden, who manages Penn State Health Life Lion, said that the EMT training academy is going well — there are nine students, and he hopes to graduate six. “That’s just how it is,” he added. The Penn State Health brand seems to be helping attract students, who get paid during the training and have a new career upon graduation. Susquehanna Valley EMS, the borough’s ambulance responder, joined Penn State Health as of Aug. 1. Marden also said that three ambulances reported to the traffic accident in East Hempfield Township last month that claimed the life of 10-year-old Libby Miller. First responders took it hard realizing a child had died, and they took some time to recover.

Incentivizing volunteers: John Kottmyer, Hempfield Area Fire Services Commission chief, true to his goal of attracting and retaining younger volunteers in fire departments, described a program being considered where candidates would agree to a 10-year commitment with a fire department and receive a “chunk of money” after completing it. Kottmyer was in a Zoom meeting to discuss the tax rate of the payment, as he does not want the funds to “vanish” for the recipients after taxes. He didn’t seem optimistic that the tax rate could be reduced enough to achieve his objective.

Community learning: Kottmyer also said that people have been requesting more “Stop the Bleed” programs. This interactive course is taught to the public so that they can step up during a crisis and effectively help a severely injured person. He gave the example that they used to be taught that “tourniquets were bad” but that is no longer the case when it comes to saving lives.

Donation: Borough Manager Karen St. Clair said that S. Clyde Weaver, makers of smoked meats and cheese, donated $10,000 to park improvements.

What’s next: Council’s committee meeting is at 6 p.m. March 24, and the regular council meeting is at 7 p.m. April 5. The public is welcome to the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Commission meeting at the East Pete Community Center at 7 p.m. March 10.