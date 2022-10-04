When: Clay Township supervisors meeting, Sept. 27.

What happened: Vice Chair Keith Martin said “not a lot has changed” on the stance Clay Township is in regard to joining the emergency services authority proposed by Northwest EMS. Clay Township is in a “waiting pattern” in deciding whether to join the proposed Northwest EMS authority.

Why it matters: Martin, who has served as the Clay representative on the exploratory committee, said he is hoping Clay Township will have a “clear picture of what everything looks like” by the Oct. 10 meeting.

Letter of intent: At the Sept. 12 meeting, supervisors voted unanimously to direct Township Manager Bruce Leisey to write a “letter of intent” to Marc Hershey, chair of the exploratory committee, about where they currently stand. The letter of intent did not indicate Clay Township’s final decision.

Quotable: “We’re kind of in a wait-and-see as far as what some of the other municipalities close to us do because I think that’s going to have implications on what’s the best choice for us,” Martin said.

Zoning violation: Supervisors voted unanimously to submit a zoning complaint to Magisterial District Judge Tony S. Russell for property maintenance violations at 480 N. Clay Road. According to officials, vehicles, miscellaneous building materials, small engines, lawn mowers and appliances have not been removed from the front yard. The property owner was not in attendance. Solicitor Jennifer Mejia said after speaking with zoning officer Tom Zorbaugh, the township moved forward with enforcement.

Background: Township Administrative Assistant Wendy Hackman said the owner of 480 N. Clay Road received the zoning notice earlier in the year. According to Hackman, the property owner asked the township for extra time to clear the front yard due to the passing of his wife and the “magnitude” of the work.

Supervisor’s comments: Supervisor Gary Landis, who used to serve as the township zoning officer said he was “ready to go” to submit a complaint to the Magisterial Court. Martin said he agreed with Landis, adding, “He still has a way to resolve the issue.” Chairman Tim Lausch said “nothing looks different” while driving through North Clay Road.

What’s next: The next meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 10 in the township building, 870 Durlach Road, Stevens.