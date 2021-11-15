When Viki Zarkin was first told she had stage 4 metastatic breast cancer, she lunged across the room at the doctor and put both her hands around his neck.

He had told her to get her affairs in order, but Zarkin wasn’t going down without a fight.

“I said, ‘you talk about consulting with all these other doctors but you never consulted me,’” Zarkin recalls. “‘You never asked me what I want and I'm going to be the one. I'm going to make it. I don't care what you cut off me, I don't care what you stick in me. I'm going to make it. I'm a mom.’”

Over a decade later, the Lebanon County native is sharing her story, including that fateful patient-doctor interaction, in her new book “I Am The One.”

“I Am The One” was released in October and details Zarkin’s journey as the only woman alive with her condition. Zarkin said she finished the book months ago, but it was important to her to time publication with Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

“What's crazy is I'm the only one living today with my aggressive form of cancer on the earth,” Zarkin said.

Zarkin, a Cedar Crest High School graduate, said she made a promise to God that if she could live to raise her children, she would help women to advocate for themselves. Aside from writing “I Am The One,” she has followed through on the promise as a motivational speaker and with a course for women with cancer.

And her efforts have not gone unnoticed.

Zarkin has been recognized twice as Woman of the Month by the Professional Organization of Women of Excellence magazine. Most recently, she was named 2021 Inspirational Speaker of the Year by the International Association for Top Professionals - an international networking organization of the “most prestigious top professionals.”

Zarkin started motivational speaking 10 years ago following her cancer diagnosis. Before that, she had worked alongside her husband at his dental practice while raising their two children, Dell and Isabella. She graduated from Ithaca College with a Bachelor of Science in Broadcast Journalism.

Her next move will be to use traction from her book as a catalyst for a new movement “Lunge for Healthcare.” The women-centered movement, Zarkin said, will encourage women to speak up about their health needs and for doctors to listen more to patients.

“Is that okay with you?”

When Zarkin let go of the doctor’s neck after she got her diagnosis, she stepped back with her husband and mother. It was then, she said, that she felt like the doctor truly looked at her for the first time.

“He said ‘okay how about we try chemotherapy now,” Zarkin said. “ Then he said, ‘Is that okay with you?’. And I said, ‘Okay.’”

As chemotherapy treatments began, Zarkin and one of her biggest supporters, her mother, hit the books to read up on everything about cancer.

“I was gonna hit the ground running,” Zarkin said. “I knew one thing that day, that I wasn’t dying because nobody - and I mean nobody - was going to raise my children but me.”

Through her research, Zarkin found that photon radiation, which was normally used to treat breast cancer patients, would not have the best outcome for her.

“I knew that if I had photon radiation, I would have maybe not died of cancer but I would die of congestive heart failure,” Zarkin said. “I would have died of congestive heart failure from the damage of the organs due to the radiation.”

Despite the risks, that’s what John Hopkins Hospital was offering her.

Her best bet, she decided, would be proton radiation but that had never been used on a breast cancer patient.

Congestive heart failure and other complications can occur when radiation energy (through a photon or proton) exits the breast and passes through normal cells in the heart or lungs, according to John Hopkins medicine. Proton therapy, though more expensive, stops at the tumor to prevent damage to nearby organs,

“The hardest part for me, really, was the realization that when I was diagnosed with terminal cancer, I thought that was going to be the worst thing but it really wasn’t,” Zarkin said. “The hardest was fighting to get treatment and fighting the insurance companies to get things covered.”

Zarkin had to battle with her insurance company, who originally considered proton therapy experimental treatment for breast cancer, to cover treatments. She tried everything, including sending a bouquet of flowers to the secretary for the medical director for Blue Cross Blue Shield at that time. With the flowers, she put in a request to tell the secretary her story.

That persistence paid off and the insurance company agreed to cover proton radiation.

“In a situation like this I have to be my own best advocate,” Zarkin said. “There's no information. Everyone's dead. And that's the only experience the doctors have or know - that everyone's dead that had my diagnosis.”

Tunnel Vision

On that first day, as the news of her diagnosis sank in and the research began, Zarkin said the woman she once was died. She entered what she now calls her “tunnel vision” phase.

“I didn't look right, I didn't look left, I just looked forward,” Zarkin said. “As I was fighting this disease, I was almost unaware of all my surroundings. I was very robotic for two years as I was fighting this disease so fiercely.”

In those first few years living with her diagnosis, Zarkin said she never cried -- once she sat down and started to write about her journey, she cried almost constantly.

Not only did she relive her own journey, but she also revisited the perspectives of those around her - namely, her husband, her mother and her children.

“It's hard to be a loved one - sometimes it's easier to be the one with the cancer,” Zarkin said.

Amid the struggle, the laughter and any humor that is woven throughout the book, Zarkin said the prevailing theme is love.

“It’s just a love story,” she said. “My community, everybody came together to fight with me.”