Trash dumping incidents has become a costly nuisance in Coatesville, officials said during City Council’s May 23 meeting.

Council members reported personally seeing the results of illegal dumping including instances where it looked like the entire contents of an apartment had been dropped. The issue was characterized as burdensome, as cleanup is taking the public works employees away from their day-to-day duties.

City Manager James Logan suggested looking into increasing fines for dumping. If dumping takes place on private property, the property owner is responsible and can be cited if cleanup is not done.

Regular trash collection in the city is changing starting June 6, when the city’s new contract with Eagle Disposal goes into effect. The biggest change for many residents will be a change in their trash collection day as the service expands to five days per week instead of three.

A mailer is being sent to every address in the city to explain changes. The mailer includes a map showing pickup days and guidelines for bulk item pickup and recycling.

Information on collection days is also available on the city’s Facebook page and will be on the city’s website. A Spanish language version pamphlet is available at the city hall offices.

In financial matters, income for the city is trending upward for the first four months of the year. Housing sales at higher prices translate to higher transfer taxes for the city plus earned income tax revenues are up. May’s earned income tax so far has brought in 22.8% more than May of last year.

“The not-so-good news is some of the development projects are unfolding slower than what was budgeted,” Logan said.

As summer begins, the city is partnering with organizers for Juneteenth celebrations. The annual Unity Day celebration will be June 9. Shortly after will be the launch of the Sounds of Summer music series.