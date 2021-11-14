When: Terre Hill Borough Council meeting, Nov. 9.

What happened: Secretary/Treasurer Valerie Gregory reported criminal mischief at the Terre Hill Community Memorial Park. The October and November incidents involved a recycle bin being burned and melted to the concrete; toilet paper removed from a restroom, rolled out and burned in the parking lot; a soap dispenser in a restroom broken, spilling soap all over the floor; a pillar light with glass panels broken; smashed pumpkins; big rocks thrown and denting a large storage container. A video surveillance camera captured some of the vandalism and both teenage perpetrators have been identified.

Quotable: “We’ve been fortunate to have had relatively little vandalism over the years. But, in this case, if we don’t take action, it will continue,” Mayor Bob Rissler said.

What’s next: Council authorized Pennsylvania State Police, which patrols the borough, to file charges with a notice of no trespass for two years along with restitution for vandalism at the park on Oct. 22 and 23 and Nov. 4.

Discontinued computer service: Hydrosoft Computers Inc. of Leola told the borough it would no longer provide web and mail services through Netlinx Internet after Dec. 1. This affects the borough’s domain and web hosting plus email. Council approved SL Technology LLC of New Holland to transfer the web domain registration and web hosting to GoDaddy.com at a cost of $200 yearly plus labor; and set up Microsoft 365 Business Standard for four computers with email service at a cost of $12.50 per month per user, plus labor.