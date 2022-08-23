Two alligators have gone missing from a home in Lebanon County.

What happened to them and who might have taken them are the questions being asked now by their owner, Brandy Gwynn, and North Cornwall Township Police, who are investigating the missing reptiles.

Gwynn, who co-owns Beneath the Skin Tattoo and Piercing in Lebanon with her husband, said Tuesday she first noticed the two alligators were missing on Saturday when she went to check on them in their enclosure at the Gwynn’s North Cornwall Township home. When she could not locate them, she first searched the pond, which her husband, Erik Gwynn, helped her drain.

However, according to Brandy Gwynn, a search of the enclosure yielded no signs of the animals escaping on their own.

“That's when we came to terms with the fact that somebody had to physically take them,” Gwynn said.

The two alligators, Cleo and Georgia, were kept in an enclosed space with a pond in the owner's backyard. Gwynn said the pond was filled with minnows and other fish and has tall grass around it to create a natural habitat for the alligators. Their house is surrounded by cornfields, which would have led the alligators to move to roadways to sun themselves, but Gwynn said she and her husband found no sign of them there.

Gwynn described Cleo as lighter in color, approximately 3 to 4 years old and about 3 ½ feet long. She said she got Cleo at the Lebanon Reptile Expo for $150. Georgia is slightly bigger, and Gwynn said she got her only last week after rescuing her through a friend.

The alligators’ disappearance comes a week after the old-age death of her dog, Camo, a blue heeler bluetick coonhound, and is taking an extra emotional toll on her, her family, and her children, whom she was waiting to inform about the alligators’ disappearance until they returned from a beach trip Tuesday.

“I'm just an emotional wreck right now at this point,” she said.

Gwynn said she grew up with animals and these alligators are her sixth or seventh. She pointed out that the animals can be dangerous, and it takes a level of knowledge of the species to know how to handle them.

“I just want them home, and I don't want them to end up in a creek or lake or somewhere where they can't hurt the public,” Gwynn said. “Cleo is one thing; she's tame. But Georgia I just got, and she is not like Cleo in personality. So, I just want them home safe and sound and to move on from all this unnecessary stuff.”

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the alligators is urged to call the North Cornwall Township Police Department at 717-274-0464.