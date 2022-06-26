Alex Coburn came from Ukraine to Palmyra, Lebanon County, as a 15-year-old orphan looking to start a new life with a host family.

In the fall of 2021, Coburn returned to his homeland as a missionary with a group called Discipleship, part of Youth with a Mission, after spending a few months in the nation of Georgia. As Russia invaded Ukraine in early 2022, his mission shifted to answering the call of duty in his home country’s time of need.

“I have passion for my people and my nation,” Coburn said.

After initially working as a Newsmax translator then joining a volunteer medic group, Coburn is now enlisted in the infantry units of the Ukrainian Air Assault Forces.

“I knew I had to be a part of some military because those were my people being killed and I want to stop that,” he said.

Coming to the U.S.

Alex came to Palmyra in the summer of 2015 when he was 15 years old as part of a program called Guglielmo Hope, a hosting program that brings orphaned children from around the world to the United States, said Patricia Coburn, Alex’s mother.

She described Alex’s life with an American family as different from what he was used to in Ukraine, where he was in an Internat — a mixed boarding school for orphans and children of families living in poverty. He had to use Google Translate to talk with his family at first, but took language classes at Palmyra High School, Patricia said. He also got involved with extracurricular activities, played sports and was also homeschooled.

“The transition was hard at the beginning because literally everything was different and new for me,” Alex said. “But with time it got much better, especially when my language was improving.”

While he quickly took on the role of the “oldest child in the family,” Patricia said she left it up to Alex as to whether or not he would be adopted into their family.

With the five other children in the family, adoption proved to be a formality.

“I felt that I was a part of the family even before I was actually adopted,” Alex said.

The adoption process took 10 months and involved three trips to Ukraine, but Patricia said her family’s experience was easy compared to others she heard about. Alex was officially adopted by the Coburns on June 15, 2016.

“We felt led by God to complete the process and saw his hand in it the whole time,” Patricia said.

Answering the call of duty

Alex remembered his own initial shock when the invasion began.

“It was hard to believe that it’s real,” Alex said. “Often I would catch myself thinking that it’s not real.”

Alex initially worked as a translator from Feb. 20 to 24 for Newsmax then he joined the Here’s Hope Ministries team, a volunteer medic group of former military members and paramedics. He got in touch with the group thanks to his former wrestling coach and church member from Palmyra Grace, Shane Manney.

Manney, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, previously worked with some of the members of that group in the Free Burma Rangers — a humanitarian service group that operates primarily in Burma, Iraq and Sudan, and said he knew that Alex would fit in.

Alex explained it was a busy time initially, as the organization kept busy trying to find equipment and teaching others basic medical skills. However, when the medic team decided to leave Kyiv for a different city, Alex joined the Territorial Defense Forces on Feb. 27, a volunteer military branch. He and others in his group controlled checkpoints for entrances into Kyiv and patrolled the city at night.

Alex then enlisted with the Ukrainian Air Assault Forces on April 30. He said he’ll finish his training at the end of June and then be in the Reconnaissance Battalion. He’s not sure yet where he’ll be stationed.

Manney wasn’t surprised at Alex’s decision to enlist, and described him as someone who doesn’t run from a fight.

“I just tell him to learn from the guys that have been there, discretion is the better part of Valor, and to know what can kill you from how far out,” Manney said about the advice he gives Alex on being a soldier.

Alex said his reason to fight comes from a love for his people and his country.

“I just know I have to,” Alex said. “This is my home, and my faith gives me strength.”

Support from home

Patricia shared her son’s disbelief at the beginning of the invasion, describing the feeling of helplessness knowing her son was in the country as the invasion started. She recalled watching the news nonstop for updates when the invasion first started.

“We thought that he wouldn’t make it to his 22nd birthday,” Patricia said — Alex’s birthday is on March 28. “I cried a lot, and especially if anyone asked how I was doing.”

Now four months into the conflict, Patricia said, she’s able to get herself up to speed with the latest developments without losing her composure. She stays in touch with her son over social media, and has a chat history depicting his life in Ukraine — pictures of him sleeping on the ground, the food he eats and some descriptions of his schedule at training.

“He doesn’t want me to worry so it isn’t too detailed,” Patricia said. “My biggest questions are, ‘Are you sleeping, and what are you eating?’ and I don’t even like those answers.”

Alex said he messages friends and members of his church in Palmyra, and that anytime he needs financial help for supplies, they have supported him. His mother explained that he is responsible for supplying some of his own gear because of the destruction and supply chain issues because of the invasion.

While Alex works to keep himself fed and supplied for duty, he also continues to provide for his family still living in Ukraine, his mother said.

Alex also stays in touch with Manney.

“We mostly talk about the training he is doing, if he needs gear, or if we have any mutual friends in his immediate area,” Manney said. “We also laugh about old times during wrestling. When I asked about his current training he said to me, ‘It’s like fun, but different,’ which is what we used to say about wrestling.”

“War is a nasty thing and it is typically done by some of the finest men and women society has to offer,” said Manney, who along with his family has sent money to help Alex. “I’m glad we can play a small part in supporting him where God has called him.”

Though there’s no timetable for Alex to reunite with his family in Palmyra, they are already looking forward to when that day comes.

“It is hard for us to continue in daily life as usual and know that his country and life is completely turned upside down,” Patricia Coburn said. “There is a definite piece of our heart missing and constantly thought about.”