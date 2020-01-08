An ambitious study is underway to improve the southcentral Pennsylvania portion of Interstate 81, the superhighway that links Tennessee to the Canadian border.
Transportation planners are exploring the possibility of widening 100 miles from the Maryland line through Lebanon County to six lanes and improving traffic flow and safety at interchanges.
Most of that stretch is currently four lanes and has bridges that need to be repaired. Particular trouble spots identified for improvement are where I-81 intersects with I-78 in northern Lebanon County, and at the Lickdale interchange where trucks get on and off to access distribution warehouses, said Steve Deck, executive director of Tri-County Regional Planning Commission.
Officials in Lebanon County — home to 20 miles of I-81 and three interchanges — are hoping the transportation strategy will provide more capacity, improve access and support growth.
“Partnering in this process to identify the safety, congestion, condition and access needs on I-81 is a tremendous opportunity for our region,” said Jon Fitzkee, assistant director of the Lebanon County Planning Department. “We are the second-fastest growing county in the state, and access to I-81 is key to our continued growth.”
Regional officials are seeking public input on potential improvements to help them prioritize where and how funding should be spent. Citizens can comment online at i81southcentralpa.com.
“Prioritizing the project is crucial, because we don’t have $6 billion,” Deck said hypothetically. Planners understand that funding limits what they can do. That leaves them with studying and seeking feedback on where to start.
After the need analysis and data collection portion of the project is completed, the focus areas will be drafted and the findings will be shared this summer. The study and analysis will cost $750,000, Deck said.
About 80% of funding for the project would come from federal sources, while 20% would come from the state, he said.
“The importance of the I-81 corridor is that 10-12% of the gross national product of the United States travels on 81,” Deck said. “That’s why it’s important to be maintained in a responsible way. Because it’s important to the national economy.”