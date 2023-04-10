A husband and wife died in York County over the weekend in what the York County Coroner’s Office is calling a murder/suicide.

Ronald Kinard, 85, shot and killed his wife, 81-year-old Grace Kinard, Saturday in their home in the 6600 block of Sunrise Avenue in Hellam Township, according to a news release. Kinard then killed himself outside of the residence.

Officials believe the couple died several hours before their bodies were found.

The coroner’s office determined Grace Kinard died of gunshot wounds to the chest and neck, and her death was ruled a homicide. Ronald Kinard died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, and the coroner’s office ruled his death a suicide. The coroner’s office will not conduct autopsies but did collect routine toxicologies.

Hellam Township Police and the York County Forensic Unit continue to investigate.

Get Help If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs immediate help, contact the following organizations: 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, suicidepreventionlifeline.org, or call, text or chat 988 (The previous number 800-273-8255 still works). Those who are deaf or hard of hearing can contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline via TTY at 800-799-4889. Lancaster Crisis Intervention, 717-394-2631.