Pennsylvania State Police are searching for people who on May 17 they say stole several hundred dollars worth of baby formula from a Giant in South Hanover Township in Dauphin County, according to a police report.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Harrisburg barrack at 717-671-7500.

The theft comes during a national shortage on baby formula that has affected local grocery stores and families.

Supplies of baby formula were already strained from the start of the pandemic due to consumers overbuying and supplies continued to be strained due to supply chain issues across multiple industries. The baby formula shortage was further strained due to a Food and Drug Administration recall in February of Similac, Alimentum and EleCare products produced by Abbott Nutrition. The recall was issued after four infants who consumed the formula produced in Sturgis, Michigan, became hospitalized with a bacterial infection.