When: Conestoga Valley school board meeting, July 17. Board members Diane Martin, Michael G. Talley and Philip Hurst were absent. Daniel Hartman attended his first board meeting as the district’s new superintendent.

What happened: Assistant Superintendent Jill Koser told the board that English language arts at the Gerald G. Huesken Middle School was flagged for the first time with a Targeted Support and Improvement designation by the Pennsylvania Department of Education. The state also identified the middle school’s math program as needing improvement.

What that means: “Specifically, the middle school was given that designation for the English learners in the building. This is an early warning system,” Koser said. “This isn’t going the way we want it to go. We need to check it out.”

The plan: Huesken Middle School’s 2023-24 plan aims to improve the sixth-grade through eighth-grade English language arts curriculum — of which English as a second language is a crucial part — plus improve math curricula to retain federal Title III funds and to address the TSI designation. According to the plan, the school will increase daily and weekly instruction between its students and its English and math instruction specialists, principal, assistant principal and support coordinator. With this additional instruction, school officials predict the percentage of students scoring proficient and advanced will increase.

Background: Educational program support, including remedial education and English instruction, receives federal funds via Title III. Title I provides financial assistance to school districts with high concentrations of children from low-income families, Title II is designed to address class size reduction, and Title IV covers student financial aid administration.

More money for ESL: Despite the TSI warning, Title III funding for English instruction is the only title that gets an increase for 2023-24, up by $11,953 to $55,075, plus an additional $3,269 for Title III immigrant funds, according to the school district. The funding increase is because of an increase in the number of students. The last school year, 2022-23, Huesken had 86 ESL students out of a total population of 994 students, the first year the middle school included sixth grade. In 2021-22, when sixth graders were in Conestoga Valley elementary schools, total enrollment at Huesken was 682 students. ESL and total enrollment numbers for Huesken in the 2023-24 school year are not yet available.

More info: Details of schoolwide plans are posted on district website for Huesken Middle School, along with Fritz, Leola and Smoketown elementary schools.

What’s next: The schoolwide plan will be posted online to elicit parent review and comment through Aug. 14, the date of the board’s next meeting, when the board will vote on them.

Recognition: Board President Idette Groff was presented a Pennsylvania School Board Association award. This was the board’s only meeting for July. The board normally meets twice per month, except during summer.