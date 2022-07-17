In the ’90s, Theresa Mullan worked in communications and an engineering group in the U.S. Army, and monitored military airplanes' paths as part of the U.S. Air Force.

In the 2000s, she cared for patients as a nurse in Latrobe, Westmoreland County and across the country.

Now, she's embarked on a new adventure: turning her baking hobby into a business.

And she started it in the height of the pandemic.

Theresa Mullan, 62, owner of Kenzaleah’s Cake Cafe in Harrisburg, is a cottage baker who ships her treats to several counties including Lancaster through Market Wagon with dreams of opening her own brick and mortar some day.

Mullan shared some of journey from the military to her present career as a baker. The following conversation has been edited for length and clarity.

You joined the Army Reserves when you were 28 years old, correct? What led to that decision?

Yes. I was a single parent, trying to go to school and trying to support my two kids (then ages 3 and 2). So I figured, I'll go into the military and that serves two purposes: I'll be helping my country and helping my kids.

What did you do in the Army?

I was in communications and I was with an engineering group in Uniontown, Pennsylvania.

How long were you in the Army?

I was in the army for nine years and then I switched over to the Air Force. I was there for four years.

Did you do the same thing with the Air Force?

No. It was called medical administration... that was the title, but whenever I would deploy, I would do different things. I deployed to Germany and we configured airplanes.

Did you deploy anywhere else?

Well, I deployed stateside to Scott Air Force Base (in Illinois). When I was there, I had a different mission. I tracked the planes and put the crews in crew rest (which included making sure a flight crew got required rest prior to a mission). I also made sure that the planes got where they needed to go and got there safely.

What did you do after you left the military (in 2006)?

That's when I went into nursing ... When I graduated (from California University of Pennsylvania) I was one of the oldest ones in my class. I think I was 50 when I graduated from nursing school.

I started off in medical surgery and I worked in a little country hospital in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, for about a year and a half. Then after that, I started traveling as a nurse. I traveled for probably four or five years around the country.

So, how do you end up going from nurse to baker then?

Good question. Well, I can't say that I was always interested in baking, but when my kids were younger, I would bake. But I really didn't have the opportunity to sell my goods. I didn't have money for advertising. I didn't really have the money to keep purchasing products. So that just went by the wayside.

Once I became a nurse, I picked up baking again and I started baking for my colleagues. They would always say, ‘Oh, you should open a bakery’ because they were my taste testers. So being a nurse afforded me the ability to get back into it.

So when did you fully switch over and just focus on being a baker?

I would say it's been about a year now. I mean, I still have my nursing license, but it's been about a year since I've gone full time with it.

So you started right in the middle of the pandemic? That must have been a scary time to start a new business.

Right? It was. But like I said, I had that opportunity. I was working (through a nursing agency) as a vaccine coordinator. So I did have some time to pursue it. Most people weren't going out. It was a good opportunity to be able to bake and people could still purchase items that they wanted even though they couldn't actually go to a storefront bakery.

The name of your bakery has meaning. Can you explain it?

Yes. Well, I have two nieces, MacKenzie and Aleah, that have been in my life since they were little babies. They are now 16 and soon to be 18. Anyway, I got a phone call one day and I was asked if I could take (care of) them. This was over three years ago, and I said yes. So I wanted to be able to build something for them as well, so when they get older they would have a good foundation. That's why I decided to name it after them, in hopes that someday they can take it over.

Do they help you out in the kitchen?

Now that's a little iffy. They will taste test. But also they will go to vending events with me and things like that. But yeah, even if it's just manual stuff, like loading things, it really helps a lot.

What kind of desserts do you make?

I started off doing pies and actually like apple pies and things like that and cakes. Then got into specialty sugar cookies. I do all kinds of pastries. I do sculpt sometimes — I'm not a great sculptor, but you know, but I give it a try. Yeah, anything that I see that pops up that might be new and on the forefront then I give that a try.

Are these family recipes or how do you come up with all these recipes?

No, not family recipes, but I like to experiment with different things. So if I see something that I like, then 99% of the time I tweak it to what I want it to be.

How can people buy your desserts?

I work through Market Wagon, which is great. Market Wagon has been a lifesaver because it's far-reaching and way more than what I could ever do. So I don't have to pay for all the advertising and the delivery of it all. I could never reach all the people that they reach for me.

How's it feel to know that your desserts are so far reaching?

Oh my gosh. It's really great. I remember the very first time that I sold something that wasn't to a family or to friends, and to see that person walking around with it and eating it ... It's amazing. It's a really good feeling.

What's next for you?

I would love someday to have a brick and mortar and to be able to have a real storefront cafe. With that, I would like to be able to reach out to people that are disadvantaged, maybe like on a Sunday and have something for the homeless. You know something where they can come in and have a dessert. I mean, everybody deserves to have good food. So that's a dream of mine.