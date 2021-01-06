When: West Donegal Township Supervisors meeting, Jan. 4.

What happened: Supervisors reorganized the duties of elected officials on the board for 2021. Doug Hottenstein will be chairperson; Roger Snyder, vice chairperson; Phil Dunn, secretary; Eric Kreider, treasurer, and John Yoder, assistant secretary/treasurer.

Other appointments: Special interest delegations for the supervisors include: Ralph Horn, roads; Snyder, zoning; Dunn, administration; Kreider, parks, and Hottenstein, information technology. In these positions, they help give residents direction when they have questions for the board. Logan Hoover, a junior at George Mason University, was appointed to a three-year term as the townships resident member of the Greater Elizabethtown Area Recreation & Community Services board.