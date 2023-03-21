When: Manheim Borough Council meeting, March 14.

What happened: Council agreed to partner with Lancaster County Redevelopment Authority’s homeowner assistance program to provide financial support for residential sidewalk repairs.

Details: Homeowners would be eligible for reimbursement of up to 50% of the cost of required for sidewalk repairs under LCRA’s program. The borough would contribute up to an additional 25% of the cost of repairs. Borough Manager Jim Fisher said reimbursement is limited to the owner-occupied homes, and sidewalk repairs must be required by the borough, which means either the borough’s codes officer or the borough engineer has indicated that repairs are necessary. There are income limits to qualify for the program. Fisher said qualified homeowners would be reimbursed when repairs are complete. The borough has allocated $25,000 in this year’s budget for its share of the reimbursement. Find more info at lchra.com.

Quotable: “We would be a part of LCRA’s program, so any borough homeowner that applies and meets their requirements would be eligible for our part of the reimbursement. We can see how the program goes this year and decide how we want to handle it in next year’s budget,” Fisher said.

Police: Chief Joe Stauffer presented the department’s 2022 crime report. There were 258 crimes reported in the borough last year; an increase from the 228 reported in 2021. Stauffer said there was an uptick in fraud, which is among the top four crimes in the borough. The other top crimes are disorderly conduct, thefts and nonfelony assault. Crashes were also up: 83 versus 77 in 2021; the 2022 crash numbers are still less than the 95 crashes in 2019. Stauffer said the main causes for crashes are vehicles entering or crossing the roadway in an unsafe manner, driver distractions and errors, and failure to maintain safe speeds or observe traffic devices. The department issued 149 parking tickets last year in the borough. He said the department uses posts on social media to alert residents about issues such as road closures, events and stray dogs. Last year, there were four stray dogs found in the borough, and they were all reunited with their owners after social media alerts.

Park rules: Council approved a recommendation from the borough’s park and pool committee to update rules to prohibit tobacco use and vaping in borough parks. Jared Longenecker, council vice president and parks and pool committee chair, said such a ban is one way the borough can protect children. The tobacco ban will appear on new signs.

Market Square: Council approved Manheim Chamber’s spring cleanup of Market Square from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. April 1.