From holiday markets to light festivals, York County is getting into the holiday spirit with events and festivities throughout December.

Here’s a list of some events celebrating the holiday season in eastern York County this December:

If an event is missing from this list, please email astalnecker@lnpnews.com.

38th Edition of “Christmas Magic - A Festival of Lights”

York County Parks offers a festive half-mile that is Americans with Disabilities Act accessible trail filled with sparkling lights and holiday scenes.

More information: 6 to 9 p.m., Monday through Thursday and 5 to 9 p.m., Sunday and Saturdays Nov. 26 through Dec. 30 (closed Dec. 24 and 25) | Rocky Ridge County Park, 3699 Deninger Rd., York, PA, 17406 | Cost: $10 for adults. $5 for ages 6-14, free for five and under. | Admission by timed-entry tickets only, available at the York County Parks website.

Cookies with Claus

Enjoy cookies and cocoa with Santa and Mrs. Clause while listening to a reading of The Polar Express.

More information: 7 to 8:30 p.m., Friday, Dec. 10 | Front Porch Tea Room, 25 W. Market St., Hallam, PA, 17406

December Makers Market

Crafts and home decor items for sale by local artisans

More information: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 12 | John Wright Restaurant, 234 N. Front St., Wrightsville, PA, 17368 | Cost: $18 | Seating and parking is limited | Sign up here.

Santa in the Park and Candy Cane Hunt

The Eastern York Recreational Authority is working with Macaroni Kid York and Hellam Township to present a family outing with holiday crafts and games including a candy cane hunt, a holiday-themed story time and pictures with Santa.

More information: 1:30 to 3 p.m., Sunday Dec. 12 | Barshinger Fields, 95 Accomac Rd., York, PA, 17046 | Open to children 12 and under. | Tickets available at Eventbrite. | Facebook event information

Santa Run

Santa is getting a ride on a Wrightsville fire truck and will have candy canes for kids in the area.

More information: 6 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 15 | The fire truck will take two different routes in the area specified on the fire company’s Facebook page