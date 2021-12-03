The 2021 holiday season has fully fallen upon Lebanon County and organizations across the area are busy making spirits bright with yuletide carols and plenty of planned festivities.
Here’s a list of events open to Lebanon County residents in the month of December:
If there’s an event missing from this list, please email astalnecker@lnpnews.com to add it.
9th Annual Lebanon Christkindl Market
Lebanon's version of an authentic Christmas Market, inspired by the 700-year-old traditional German Christkindl Market.
More information: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 4 | Coleman Memorial Park, 1400 W. Maple St., Lebanon, PA, 17046 | Facebook event link
Toys for Tots Drive
Donate a toy to be entered in a raffle
More information: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday Dec. 4 | Humane Society of Lebanon County, 150 N. Ramona Rd., Myerstown, PA, 17067 | Facebook event link
Hope for the Holidays Auction
Sisters' Hope Foundation is hosting a HOPE Auction to benefit families affected by adult-onset leukoencephalopathy (a rare neurological diseased caused by an autosomal dominant genetic mutation.
More information: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 4 and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5 | Orwigsburg Masonic Lodge (Schuylkill Lodge #138), 1000 East Market St., Orwigsburg, PA, 17961 | Facebook event link
Children’s Lunch with Santa
Children can take a photo with Santa and participate in games and activities. Lunch, light snacks and beverages will be provided for the children.
More information: noon to 4 p.m., Saturday Dec. 4 | Amvets Post 293 Home Association | Sign up at the Amvets Post 293 or email lonesome.losers.socialclub@gmail.com with child’s name and age. | Facebook event link
City of Lebanon Tree Lighting
City of Lebanon Mayor Sherry Capello will light the city's tree. After the lighting, attendees can decorate ornaments, write letters to Santa and enjoy refreshments.
More information: 6:30 p.m., Monday Dec. 6 | Pocket Park, 909 Mifflin St., Lebanon, PA, 17046 | Register online. | Facebook event link
Christmas Scavenger Hike
Come for a short hike in the woods to search for Christmas-related items. The one who finds the most items wins a prize.
More information: 1 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 11 | Governor Dick Visitor and Educational Center, Manheim, PA, 17545 | Cost: $2 per person | Call (717) 964-3808 or email governordick@hotmail.com to register. | Facebook event link
Free Christmas Family Mini Photos
From the Heart Photography is offering to take five photos and allow families to pick their favorite photo to download to print anywhere they choose.
More information: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 12 | Lebanon Valley Mall, 2231 Lebanon Valley Mall, Lebanon, PA, 17042 | Facebook event link
Christmas Market
Hosted by the Danstation School of Dance
More information: 12-4 p.m., Sunday Dec. 12 | Lebanon Valley Mall, 2231 Lebanon Valley Mall, Lebanon, PA, 17042 | Facebook event link
Londonderry Village’s “Making Spirits Bright"
For $20 luminaries can be dedicated to the memory of a loved one or given in honor of a special individual. Contributions benefit the Good Samaritan Fund.
More information: 5 to 6 p.m., Thursday Dec. 16 (rain date: Monday, Dec. 20) | Shearer Family Play Park, 1200 Grubb Rd., Palmyra, PA, 17078 | Deadline to submit a name for the luminary lighting: Dec. 10 | Virtual showing of luminaries on the Londonderry Village website from Dec. 22 to 30
Wreaths Across America
Volunteers will place a wreath as the name of every veteran interred at the Indiantown Gap National Cemetery is said.
More information: Noon, Saturday, Dec. 18 | Fort Indiantown Gap | Event will be broadcast live on the Wreaths Across America - Indiantown Gap National Cemetery Facebook
Craft Night
Build or decorate a gingerbread house using graham crackers, royal icing and a wide variety of candy.
More information: 6 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 21 | Downtown Lounge, 734 Cumberland St., Lebanon, PA, 17042 | Registration required by Dec. 19 | Cost: $15 per person to Venmo @dtlbarcrafts or Paypal dtlbarcrafts@gmail.com | Facebook event link