The 2021 holiday season has fully fallen upon Lebanon County and organizations across the area are busy making spirits bright with yuletide carols and plenty of planned festivities.

Here’s a list of events open to Lebanon County residents in the month of December:

If there’s an event missing from this list, please email astalnecker@lnpnews.com to add it.

9th Annual Lebanon Christkindl Market

Lebanon's version of an authentic Christmas Market, inspired by the 700-year-old traditional German Christkindl Market.

More information: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 4 | Coleman Memorial Park, 1400 W. Maple St., Lebanon, PA, 17046 | Facebook event link

Toys for Tots Drive

Donate a toy to be entered in a raffle

More information: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday Dec. 4 | Humane Society of Lebanon County, 150 N. Ramona Rd., Myerstown, PA, 17067 | Facebook event link

Hope for the Holidays Auction

Sisters' Hope Foundation is hosting a HOPE Auction to benefit families affected by adult-onset leukoencephalopathy (a rare neurological diseased caused by an autosomal dominant genetic mutation.

More information: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 4 and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5 | Orwigsburg Masonic Lodge (Schuylkill Lodge #138), 1000 East Market St., Orwigsburg, PA, 17961 | Facebook event link

Children’s Lunch with Santa

Children can take a photo with Santa and participate in games and activities. Lunch, light snacks and beverages will be provided for the children.

More information: noon to 4 p.m., Saturday Dec. 4 | Amvets Post 293 Home Association | Sign up at the Amvets Post 293 or email lonesome.losers.socialclub@gmail.com with child’s name and age. | Facebook event link

City of Lebanon Tree Lighting

City of Lebanon Mayor Sherry Capello will light the city's tree. After the lighting, attendees can decorate ornaments, write letters to Santa and enjoy refreshments.

More information: 6:30 p.m., Monday Dec. 6 | Pocket Park, 909 Mifflin St., Lebanon, PA, 17046 | Register online. | Facebook event link

Christmas Scavenger Hike

Come for a short hike in the woods to search for Christmas-related items. The one who finds the most items wins a prize.

More information: 1 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 11 | Governor Dick Visitor and Educational Center, Manheim, PA, 17545 | Cost: $2 per person | Call (717) 964-3808 or email governordick@hotmail.com to register. | Facebook event link

Free Christmas Family Mini Photos

From the Heart Photography is offering to take five photos and allow families to pick their favorite photo to download to print anywhere they choose.

More information: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 12 | Lebanon Valley Mall, 2231 Lebanon Valley Mall, Lebanon, PA, 17042 | Facebook event link

Christmas Market

Hosted by the Danstation School of Dance

More information: 12-4 p.m., Sunday Dec. 12 | Lebanon Valley Mall, 2231 Lebanon Valley Mall, Lebanon, PA, 17042 | Facebook event link

Londonderry Village’s “Making Spirits Bright"

For $20 luminaries can be dedicated to the memory of a loved one or given in honor of a special individual. Contributions benefit the Good Samaritan Fund.

More information: 5 to 6 p.m., Thursday Dec. 16 (rain date: Monday, Dec. 20) | Shearer Family Play Park, 1200 Grubb Rd., Palmyra, PA, 17078 | Deadline to submit a name for the luminary lighting: Dec. 10 | Virtual showing of luminaries on the Londonderry Village website from Dec. 22 to 30

Wreaths Across America

Volunteers will place a wreath as the name of every veteran interred at the Indiantown Gap National Cemetery is said.

More information: Noon, Saturday, Dec. 18 | Fort Indiantown Gap | Event will be broadcast live on the Wreaths Across America - Indiantown Gap National Cemetery Facebook

Craft Night

Build or decorate a gingerbread house using graham crackers, royal icing and a wide variety of candy.

More information: 6 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 21 | Downtown Lounge, 734 Cumberland St., Lebanon, PA, 17042 | Registration required by Dec. 19 | Cost: $15 per person to Venmo @dtlbarcrafts or Paypal dtlbarcrafts@gmail.com | Facebook event link