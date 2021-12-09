Dauphin County holidays come with a variety of sweet events from Hersheypark’s Christmas Candylane to Hershey Theatre’s run of holiday-themed shows.

Additionally, organizations throughout the southern part of Dauphin County gather together to provide entertainment to families during the holiday season.

Here’s a list of holiday events in southern Dauphin County in December:

If an event is missing please email astalnecker@lnpnews.com with details.

Holly Jolly Trolley

Christmas caroling and stories from the life of Milton Hershey are just a few of the holiday-themed offerings on this seasonal variation of the Original Trolley Show.

More information: Select dates and times from Nov. 12 to Jan. 2. | Check in at Hershey Chocolate World, 101 Chocolate World Way, Hershey, PA, 17033 | Cost: $17.95 for adults, $14.95 for children | Buy tickets here.

Sweet Lights Trolley

Experience the Hershey Sweet Lights from a trolly, complete with caroling and Hershey’s Chocolate.

More information: Select times from Nov. 12 to Jan. 2. | Check in at Hershey Chocolate World, 101 Chocolate World Way, Hershey, PA, 17033 | Cost $17.95 for adults, $14.95 for children | Buy tickets here.

Hershey’s Workshop: Decorate a Milk Chocolate Reindeer

The workshop kit includes a milk chocolate reindeer, icing pens, a variety of candies, baking chips and sprinkles.

More information: 4 to 7 p.m., Fridays; noon to 7 p.m., Saturdays and Sundays, Nov. 12 through Dec. 19; 2 to 7 p.m., Monday through Wednesday, Dec. 20 through 23; noon to 7 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 26. | Hershey Chocolate World, 101 Chocolate World Way, Hershey, PA, 17033 | Cost: $14.95 or two for $25 | Order online.

The Christmas Tree Showcase

Each tree will be decorated by a different local florist.

More information: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday Nov. 19 through Sunday, Jan. 2 | Milton & Catherine Hershey Conservatory, Hershey Gardens, 170 Hotel Rd., Hershey, PA, 17033 | Cost: included in admission to the Hershey Gardens | Additional information available online.

Hersheypark Christmas Candylane

Catch a glimpse of Hersheypark’s more than five million lights and all of Santa’s nine live reindeer while checking out some of the coasters open for the winter.

More information: 5 to 9 p.m., Monday through Friday, 2 to 9 p.m., Saturday and Sunday Dec. 3 through 23; noon to 4 p.m., Christmas Eve; closed Christmas day; 2 to 9 p.m., Sunday through Thursday, Dec. 26 through 30; noon to 4 p.m., Friday Dec. 31; 2 to 9 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 1 and 2. | Hersheypark, 100 Hersheypark Dr., Hershey, PA, 17033 | Cost: Varies from 1-day admission to season pass tickets | Buy tickets here.

Hershey Sweet Lights

Drive-through attraction featuring two miles of fields and wooded trails decorated with 600 illuminated, animated displays created from about 2 million LED lights.

More information: 5 to 9 p.m., Monday through Thursday; 5 to 10 p.m., Friday through Sunday, Dec. 3 through Jan. 2 (closed Christmas Day). | Hersheypark, 100 Hersheypark Dr., Hershey, PA, 17033 | Cost: $22-33.15 for a single car, $44.15 for a van (seating 9-15 people) | Buy tickets here.

Photos with Santa at Hershey Chocolate World

Children can take a photo with Santa at the popular candy store.

More information: Monday through Sunday from Dec. 10 to 24 | Hershey Chocolate World, 101 Chocolate World Way, Hershey, PA, 17033 | Full schedule online.

Hershey Holiday Celebration

Tanger Outlets is hosting its first holiday celebration with carolers, a Santa letter writing station, a hot cocoa and cookie bar and visits with holiday characters.

More information: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10 | 46 Outlet Square, Hershey, PA, 17033 | Additional information available online.

Holiday Wreath Making with Andrea Beitzel

Using assorted greens with dried flowers, berries and pods as accents, create a holiday wreath from scratch.

More information: 11 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 11 and 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15 | Hershey Public Library, 701 Cocoa Ave., Hershey, PA, 17033 | Cost: $30 per wreath | Additional information available here.

Holiday Spectacular

The Hershey Symphony, conducted by Greg Woodridge, will perform two concerts at the Hershey Theatre.

More information: 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., Saturday, Dec.11 | Hershey Theatre, 15. E. Caracas Ave., Hershey, PA, 17033 | Cost: $20-29 | Buy tickets here.

Hershey Figure Skating Club’s 2021 Holiday Show

Spectators attending this free event are encouraged to bring a new, unwrapped toy for CocoaPacks Presents.

More information: 6:30 p.m., Saturday Dec. 11 | Giant Center, 550 Hersheypark Dr., Hershey, PA, 17033 | Additional information available online.

MauveStrom Rockin’ Holiday Party

MauveStrom will play songs from the 70s and 80s as well as some holiday favorites.

More information: 7 to 10 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 11 | The Englewood, 1219 Research Boulevard, Hummelstown, PA, 17036 | Cost: $10 cover | 21+ venue | Additional information available online.

Joy to the Burg Music Showcase

Harrisburg artists put together a Christmas Album, Joy to the Burg, and will dedicate 100% of album and ticket sales from their showcase to support two winter shelters and outreach through the Christian Churches United.

More information: 2 to 7 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 12 | The Englewood, 1219 Research Boulevard, Hummelstown, PA, 17036 | Cost: $25 online | Proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test required | 21+ venue | Full schedule and tickets available online.

Little Elves Workshop

Children will use chocolate clay, icing and ribbon to create an ornament to use as a gift or keepsake.

More information: 10 a.m., Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 11 and 12 | The Hershey Story, 63 W. Chocolate Ave., Hershey, PA, 17033 | Cost: $7 per ornament | Tickets sold at admissions desk on the day of the workshop | Facebook event.

Photos with the Grinch at Hershey Chocolate World

Chocolate World is hosting a Meet and Greet with the Grinch and Hershey’s characters in the Food Hall.

More information: Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 11, 12, 18 and 19. | Schedule available upon arrival | Hershey Chocolate World, 101 Chocolate World Way, Hershey, PA, 17033

Honky-Tonk Holiday Show

Pennsylvania-based band Steel Blossoms along with special guest The Shoutouts will perform a holiday show at The Englewood.

More information: 6:30 to 11 p.m., Friday, Dec. 17 | The Englewood, 1219 Research Boulevard, Hummelstown, PA, 17036 | Cost: $15 in advance, $20 at the door | 21+ venue | Buy tickets here.

The Nutcracker

The Central Pennsylvania Youth Ballet will perform The Nutcracker at the Hershey Theatre.

More information: 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 18 and 19 | Hershey Theatre, 15 E. Caracas Ave., Hershey, PA, 17033 | Cost: starting at $29.15 per ticket | Buy tickets here.

Annual Holiday Luncheon

The afternoon will feature a cocktail social, holiday lunch and desert.

More information: 11:15 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 19. | Hershey Country Club, 1000 E. Derry Rd., Hershey, PA, 17033 | Cost: To be determined. | Facebook event.

11th Annual Holiday Movie Extravaganza

Bring snacks and pajamas for a showing of “A Muppet Christmas Carol.”

More information: 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 22 | Hershey Public Library, 701 Cocoa Ave., Hershey, PA, 17033 | Facebook event.