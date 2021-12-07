Chester County Parks and Preservation recently announced a full schedule of December programs to keep spirits bright throughout the bustling holiday season.

Here is a list of western Chester County events hosted at the parks and trails along with festivities hosted by other organizations:

If an event is missing from this list, please email astalnecker@lnpnews.com to add it.

Herr’s Annual Christmas Lights Display

Herr’s snack manufacturer has been offering the free drive through display, featuring more than 600,000 lights for more than 30 years.

More information: Dusk to dawn Wednesday Nov. 24 to Sunday Jan. 2 | 20 Herr Drive, Nottingham, PA, 19362 | Additional information

Holiday Open House

Refreshments will be available as guests stroll through candlelit grounds, tour the decorated historic buildings and listen to the Lukens Band.

More information: 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10 | National Iron and Steel Heritage Museum, 50 S. 1st Ave., Coatesville, PA, 19320 | Cost: $5 donation requested for adults, free for children | Facebook event information

Downingtown Good Neighbor Christmas Parade

Downingtown Good Neighbor Christmas, Inc. and Downingtown-Thorndale Regional Chamber of Commerce are hosting a parade through Downingtown.

More information: 3 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 11 | Parade starts near Beaver Creek Elementary School, 610 W. Pennsylvania Ave. | Additional information

Coatesville Holiday Pop-up and Shop

At least 20 vendors will set up at the Coatesville Army & Navy Store for the weekend.

More information: 4 to 8 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 11 and 2 to 6 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 12 | Coatesville Army & Navy Store, 228 E. Lincoln Highway, Coatesville, 19320 | Facebook event information

Holiday Luminaire Hike

Park Ranger Matthew Bottomley and the Friends of Hibernia County Park will lead an outside Mansion tour and one mile walk with luminaries.

More information: 5 to 8 p.m., Tuesday Dec. 17 | Hibernia Mansion Meeting Room at Hibernia County Park, 1 Park Rd., Coatesville, PA, 19320 | Register online.

Holiday Critters Arts and Crafts

Park Ranger Vicki Rhine will show participants how to make holiday decorations of animals from natural materials.

More information: 1 to 3 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 18 | Hibernia Mansion Meeting Room at Hibernia County Park, 1 Park Rd., Coatesville, PA, 19320 | Register online.