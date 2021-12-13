With the holiday season fully underway, Berks County is gearing up with plenty of events aimed at making spirits bright.

Take off on a holiday lights run in Wyomissing or dine in Christmas Vacation style at the Sly Fox tap house to get in the holiday spirit this year.

Here’s a full list of holiday events in the month of December in southwestern Berks County:

Holiday Lights at Gring’s Mill

Outdoor walk through the light display on the grounds of Gring’s Mill with warm beverages, snacks from local food trucks and entertainment in the pavilion.

More information: 6 to 9 p.m., Thursday through Sunday, Dec. 3 to 19; 6 to 9 p.m., Monday through Thursday, Dec. 20 to 30 | Gring’s Mill Recreation Area, 2083 Tulpehocken Rd., Wyomissing, 19610 | Facebook event information.

Wyomissing Holiday Lights Fun Run

The route will be roughly 2-3 miles.

More information: 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 15 | Berkshire Heights parking lot at Spring Street and Crossing Drive, 19610 | Additional information on Wyomissing Borough website

Pictures with Santa

Every child who visits Santa will receive a small gift.

More information: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 18 | 2307 Penn Ave., Reading, PA, 19609 | Facebook event information.

South Heidelberg Township Holiday Houses Contest

The winner of the holiday house contest will be revealed under the holiday lights at South Mountain Park while guests enjoy cookies, cocoa and candy canes.

More information: 6 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 19 | South Mountain Park 809 Hill Rd, Wernersville, PA 19565 | View map and cast votes on the South Heidelberg Township website.

Wyomissing Holiday Lights Fun Run

The route will be roughly 2-3 miles.

More information: 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 22 | Evans Avenue near the Wyomissing High School Parking lot | Additional information on Wyomissing Borough website

The Santa Ball at the Taphouse

Dress in Christmas Vacation style and choose from a menu of holiday cocktails and Christmas Ale.

More information: 5 to 10 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 18 | Sly Fox Wyomissing, 820 Knitting Mills Way, Wyomissing, 19610 | Facebook event information.