When: Council meeting, Oct. 8.
What happened: Council approved two community events — Teen Central’s Light the Night on Oct. 31 and the annual Tree-Lighting Ceremony on Market Square Dec. 7.
Light the Night: Janelle Heying, Teen Central director, said the event, sponsored by several churches, is an alternative to traditional trick-or-treat. The event will be in two locations — the parking lot at Teen Central, 15 S. Wolf St., and the mini-park beside the borough office. It will feature family-friendly activities as well as a tractor-pulled hayride that loads at Teen Central’s parking lot.
Tree-Lighting Ceremony: The event was hosted by the Manheim Lions Club for the past few years but has been passed on to the youth group of Manheim Brethren in Christ Church. Corby Burkholder, the church’s youth pastor, said the youth group will also coordinate installing and decorating the tree.
Police budget: Council approved the 2020 budget for the police department. The $2.67 million budget includes the first installment for the purchase of 13 body cameras. Total cost for the system, cameras and licensing is $51,371, which will be spread out over five years. The budget also includes $1.39 million in revenue from the contract to provide coverage for Rapho Township.
Other business: Council approved additional repairs to the Oak Street bridge not to exceed $3,000. Borough engineer Ben Craddock of Lancaster Civil Engineering said the contractor found some additional items in need of repair including the railing and a crack in a wing wall that can easily be repaired. There are two bridges on Oak Street. The bridge being repaired is the smaller one near Hostetter Road over a Chiques Creek tributary.