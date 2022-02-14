During council’s Feb. 8 virtual meeting, South Coatesville officials announced the date and time for a historical marker to be placed in the borough.

The event will take place at noon Feb. 26 at the intersection of First Avenue (Route 82) and Modena Road, near the welcome to South Coatesville sign. The historical marker will commemorate the establishment of the NAACP chapter of Coatesville, which began in the borough.

Council President Montez Jones said the borough is not sponsoring the project. At the Nov. 23 meeting, lifelong residents Earl Johnson and Jane Kennedy asked borough officials for their permission to erect a 36-by-36-inch double-sided bronze plaque.

Council member Sylvia Washington asked whether a flyer was sent to the borough to inform residents of the historical occasion. Jones responded that a notification from organizers is “forthcoming.”

“I’m going to be present for the event,” Jones said.

Also, South Coatesville police Chief Kevin Pierce informed officials of a continuing trend of stolen vehicle cases in the borough during his police report from January. There were two incidents last month where, fortunately, the vehicles were recovered in Philadelphia and West Chester.

Pierce said he is working with several police departments in the area, including the Pennsylvania State Police, who are experiencing the same issue. Through a unified effort, a strategy will be established to combat the problem, Pierce said.

Council member Bob Floyd asked how these vehicles were stolen. The chief responded that all stolen vehicle cases in the borough came from unlocked vehicles with the keys inside.

“This is becoming a problem,” Pierce said.

Borough Manager Allen Smith announced the borough will hold a second quarterly town hall meeting at 7 p.m. April 5. The meeting will be hybrid and held at Borough Hall, 136 Modena Road, Coatesville.

“We look forward to growing participation with the town hall meeting,” Smith said.

Council will hold its next virtual meeting at 7 p.m. Feb. 22.