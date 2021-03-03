When: Caernarvon supervisors meeting, March 1.

What happened: Dawn Ekdahl, director of township-owned Historic Poole Forge, gave the board an update on the park’s current projects and plans for the year.

Rentals: With venues for small outdoor weddings in high demand, Poole Forge is receiving rental requests frequently. The park has rentals booked regularly from mid-March to October.

Events: In April, the park will host its annual spring plant swap on Friday, April 16, and a children’s trout derby on Saturday, April 24. Events scheduled for later this year include a photography show, afternoon tea in the mansion, 5K race and car show.

Cameras: The security cameras recently installed will be fully operational within a few weeks. The system has the ability to capture license plates and will store footage for a minimum of 60 days. Signs will be posted throughout the park to inform visitors that the area is monitored.

Other business: Supervisors voted to keep the annual fee for the township’s Saturday morning trash drop off program at $67 per household. The township provides the rest of the funding for the program, which in total costs $130 per household.