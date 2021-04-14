When: Lancaster Township virtual supervisors meeting, April 12.

What happened: Township Manager Bill Laudien said the township is joining with other groups to restore the historic Stevens Greenland Cemetery on South Duke Street in preparation for a Memorial Day celebration there.

Background: According to a flyer about the Memorial Day celebration, the cemetery has the largest number of African American veterans in Lancaster County, including men and women who served in the Civil War, Spanish-American War, World War I, World War II and the Korean War. According to historical data provided by township engineer Ben Webber, the cemetery was dedicated in 1907 as a place of burial exclusively for African American members of the community. It occupies 4 acres and contains 53 memorials celebrating the lives of U.S. military veterans.

Ceremony: According to the flyer, the Memorial Day ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. May 31 at the 1200 S. Duke St. cemetery. It is sponsored by the Lancaster County Veterans Court and the Teamsters Union’s D.R.I.V.E. Committee. Webber said there are also several veterans’ groups involved under the aegis of the American Legion plus an unofficial collaboration of county, township and city officials helping with site clean-up, gravestone restoration and publicity. Laudien said the USAA financial services company also is providing support.

Street change: Maple Avenue will be designated as two-way street from Abbeyville Road to Perry Avenue, pending public notification and signage installation.

Annual audit: Krista Gardner of SEK, CPAs & Advisors presented the township’s 2020 annual audit report. It showed a deficit of $1.81 million and a fund balance of $5.35 million, down from $7.1 million at the end of 2019.

Paving contract: A 2021 road paving contract was awarded to New Enterprise Stone & Lime Co. for $505,719.

Fire house loan guarantee: The board voted to guarantee a USDA construction loan for the new Lancaster Township Fire Department station. Laudien said the loan requires a government agency guarantee and involves “minimal risk,” with the amount to be determined when construction costs are fixed.