Nearly 44% of Lebanon County residents identify as Hispanic, according to Data USA, but Spanish-language news outlets are few and far between.

Amaury Abreu established Q’Hubo News in November 2020 to provide a Spanish newspaper to Lebanon’s Hispanic community. The free, monthly newspaper released an accompanying news and radio app in early September while shifting to become a bilingual newspaper.

“We started because we saw a need,” said Abreu, a 25-year-old Dominican Republic native now living in Lebanon County. “There was a gap. We were able to fill that gap.”

Initially, the newspaper was created in response to a lack of information for Lebanon’s Hispanic community during the COVID-19 pandemic. Q’Hubo News, housed under Hispanglish Media, then added its website a few months later to offer local, statewide, national and international news.

Q’Hubo News is the only bilingual news outlet of its kind in Lebanon, Abreu said. La Voz Latina Central, a Harrisburg-based bilingual publication, covers Lebanon but offers more of what Abreu calls “educational content.” Abreu formerly wrote for La Voz Latina Central as well as Lebtown and Lebanon Daily News.

Currently, Abreu is studying communications at Millersville University. He graduated with an associate’s degree in general studies from Harrisburg Area Community College in Lebanon. Abreu also published two books: “Built Under Wraps: A Step by Step Guide on How to Build Your Legacy” and “Within.”

Abreu said he felt his background lent itself to leading a bilingual news publication. He mainly oversees sales for the business while three freelancers — two based in Lebanon and one based in the Dominican Republic — write and edit a bulk of the content.

The outlet also partners with PennLive/The Patriot-News, Lebanon Daily News and Lebtown for content redistribution, or translating the outlets’ content into Spanish.

“It’s not complicated but it’s not easy either,” Abreu said. “We wanna make sure we’re working and doing everything we can to improve the quality of the work that we’re doing.”

The Hispanglish Radio app is available only on the Apple store, but the Q’Hubo News app featuring the outlet’s written content is available on both Apple and Google Play.

By adding apps, Abreu said Q’Hubo News can “cover all the bases” for capturing and distributing news. Q’Hubo News shares video interviews on its Facebook that are also played live on the Hispanglish Radio app. Recently, Abreu followed this format in an interview with Lebanon City Council candidates Zaelys De Acre and Alisher Aminov.

Other interviews, including one with Spanish cellist Andrea Casarrubios, are conducted in Spanish.

“Many times, the Hispanic community doesn’t really know what’s happening,” Abreu said in a video promoting the apps. “Many times, the Hispanic community doesn’t have access to that information right away.”

The Q’Hubo News app includes a feature that compiles Lebanon events and a section for streaming the Hispanglish Radio.

Yet, even with new digital avenues of distribution, Abreu continues to push out a print edition of the paper on the third Friday of each month.

He and a few others deliver the newspaper to areas in Lebanon known to have Hispanic populations. Abreu said North Lebanon Township and downtown Lebanon City tend to be the paper’s main areas for distribution.

“We’re meeting people where they’re at,” he said. “We’re not just trying to be in newsstands and waiting for people to pick up the paper. We’re literally putting it in front of them in the best way possible to make sure that they’re reading.”

And, he doesn’t want to stop with neighborhoods in Lebanon. He hopes to eventually serve neighboring counties, too.