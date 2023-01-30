When: East Lampeter supervisors meeting, Jan. 16.

What happened: Township officials heard a request from High Associates Ltd. to be a partner for an $11 million state Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) grant agreement that will advance the Greenfield North mixed-use development near Willow Road and Ben Franklin Boulevard. The project is expected to create 2,676 jobs. State funding will finance site preparation work such as demolition, erosion and sedimentation control, stormwater management, all phases of earthwork, paving and concrete, and water and sewer utility mains.

Scope: There will be two industrial warehouses in Greenfield North on Ben Franklin Boulevard. The first building, at 450 Ben Franklin Blvd., will be 229,000 square feet. The second building, at 425 Ben Franklin Blvd., will be 210,000 square feet. On the residential side, there will be 600 apartments in four separate 5-story buildings. The first phase of the project includes 440 units, while the second phase has 160 units. In addition, 28 townhomes will be available for rent along Willow Road.

Township’s role: Tony Seitz, vice president of development, High Associates Ltd. said High needs to work with a governing body and taxing authority for the application. Following the meeting, Seitz wrote in an email, “RACP allows an applicant to apply for funds and, if awarded, then work with a qualified grantee to comply with all program rules and regulations. East Lampeter Township is a qualified RACP grantee.”

Quotable: “You've been our partner at East Lampeter Township for so many ventures that we’ve worked to mutually achieve, and we felt it was the right thing to do to come to you,” Seitz said.

What’s next: The board meets on February 13 at 7:30 p.m.