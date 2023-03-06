Hersey's Chocolate World announced a sensory-friendly night with modified attractions and experiences.

The event will take place Wednesday, March 15, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m, according Hershey's website. Hershey will modify Hershey’s Chocolate Tour Ride, the Create Your Own Candy Bar experience, and Hershey’s Unwrapped for those with sensory sensitivities.

The Chocolate Tour Ride will feature reduced audio and thematics, while Hershey’s Unwrapped experience will feature dimmed lighting and relaxed theater rules for entering, leaving and moving around during the experience. There will also be a caretaker companion pass available for the Create your Own Candy Bar Experience.

Hershey’s Unwrapped is $12 a person, Create Your Own Chocolate Bar is $20 a person, and the chocolate tour is free. The website encourages booking in advance. The event will be wheelchair accessible and non-motorized wheelchairs will be available, but no motorized wheelchairs are permitted.

There will also be discounts on retail and food, as well as a visit from the Susquehanna Service Dogs and Hershey’s Characters.