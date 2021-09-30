A legal battle between The Hershey Co. and a California cookie maker heated up this week, this time over the trademark and shape of a Hershey’s Kiss.

Hershey, the manufacturer of chocolate and other sugary snacks, sued The Cookie Department Inc. for allegedly copying the shape of its familiar Kisses chocolates. Hershey’s stated that the cookie maker is stealing its “well-known conical shape with an upwardly pointing tip” by using it on its products, packaging and marketing materials, according to the lawsuit, filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

The move comes after The Cookie Department, in December, first accused The Hershey Company of copying one if its trademarks in a California federal court lawsuit. In its complaint, The Cookie Department argues that a Hershey’s-owned company, One Brands LLC, is selling a protein chocolate chip copy called “Tough Cookies Only,” an alleged infringement on its “Tough Cookie” product.

In response, Hershey’s sent The Cookie Department a cease-and-desist order on its Kisses trademark Aug. 28, along with a draft of the complaint it planned to file.

Just three days following the receipt of that complaint, The Cookie Department filed yet another complaint in California federal court accusing Hershey’s of threatening to sue in retaliation for its pending 2020 lawsuit.

The Cookie Department said its “tiny teardrop-shaped chocolate chips” in its logo are the “universally known depiction of a chocolate chip” and that the company only sells cookies.

“At its core, despite the long history of Hershey’s Kisses product line, the Kisses marks are inherently weak trademarks because the design and shape of the Hershey Kisses are substantively identical to the universal teardrop shape of chocolate chips or baking chips,” The Cookie Department said in its complaint.

Hershey’s, however, defended its trademarks.

“The conical depicted in the KISSES Marks is inherently distinctive and/or has acquired distinctiveness, signifying Hershey’s fame and respected reputation throughout the United States and abroad,” Hershey’s said in its lawsuit.