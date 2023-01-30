Fans of the Hershey Bears took the annual Teddy Bear Toss into their own hands, breaking a record in doing so Sunday evening.

Traditionally, the toss happens after the home team's first goal. The Bears hosted the Bridgeport Islanders at the Giant Center and were trailing as the game came to a close. The Bears ultimately lost the game 2-0 to the Islanders.

With 5.4 seconds left, fans started throwing stuffed animals into the rink. In total, fans threw 67,309 teddy bears into the rink, about 15,000 more than last year's event.

Welp, this is a first.Our fans have taken the lead with 5.4 seconds left - it’s time for SWEET CUDDLY MAYHEM! 🧸🧸🧸#TeddyBearTossHershey pic.twitter.com/StABE5kmOS — Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) January 29, 2023

The teddy bears will be donated to 35 local charities, according to the teams social media. Since the events inception in 2001, the Teddy Bear Toss has collected 322,199 teddy bears for organizations in the region.

At the end of the day, the children of our community are the true winners. #TeddyBearTossHershey has once again established a new WORLD RECORD of 67,309 teddy bears collected for over 35 local charities. THANK YOU for your generosity! #HersheyBearsCares pic.twitter.com/fPwgU8nnM6 — Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) January 30, 2023

When our team and fans give back to the Central Pennsylvania community on a world record-setting night, everybody wins 🥰#TeddyBearTossHershey | #HersheyBearsCares 🧸 pic.twitter.com/8VYaa4Uaem — Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) January 30, 2023

A message to Bear Nation from defenseman Vincent Iorio. pic.twitter.com/oGYTTufUw4 — Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) January 30, 2023