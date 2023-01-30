Hershey Bears Teddy Bear Toss 2017

The Hershey Bears collected more than 25,000 stuffed animals from their Teddy Bear Toss in 2017

 The Hershey Bears

Fans of the Hershey Bears took the annual Teddy Bear Toss into their own hands, breaking a record in doing so Sunday evening. 

Traditionally, the toss happens after the home team's first goal. The Bears hosted the Bridgeport Islanders at the Giant Center and were trailing as the game came to a close. The Bears ultimately lost the game 2-0 to the Islanders. 

With 5.4 seconds left, fans started throwing stuffed animals into the rink. In total, fans threw 67,309 teddy bears into the rink, about 15,000 more than last year's event.

The teddy bears will be donated to 35 local charities, according to the teams social media. Since the events inception in 2001, the Teddy Bear Toss has collected 322,199 teddy bears for organizations in the region.

