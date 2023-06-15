The Calder Cup Finals now have more riding on them than just a trophy and bragging rights.

The Hershey Bears and and the Coachella Firebirds will continue the series with Game 4 tonight at Hershey's Giant Stadium. The winning team of the seven-game series will receive $10,000 from the opposing team to donate to a charity of their choice in an agreement the teams are calling the Calder Cup Community Challenge.

The Calder Cup is awarded to the playoff champions of the American Hockey League. The Calder Cup is a seven-game series that currently stands 2-1 in favor of the Firebirds ahead of Game 4. The Hershey Bears got the the club's first win of the 2023 Calder Cup Finals, with a 5-4 overtime victory in Game 3 on Tuesday night at GIANT Center. But beyond the actual hockey, the teams have already made this year's series an entertaining one. When the Firebirds attempted to mock the bears on social media by enlisting its mascot Fuego to smash candy, the mascot stomped on M&Ms -- made by Mars, Incorporated, not the Hershey Company. The Bears responded with a cheeky tweet: "Who's gonna tell them?" The remainder of the series is as follows:

Game 4: Thursday, June 15 – Coachella Valley at Hershey

Game 5: Saturday, June 17 – Coachella Valley at Hershey Game 6: Monday, June 19 – Hershey at Coachella Valley* Game 7: Wednesday, June 21 – Hershey at Coachella Valley* *If-needed games