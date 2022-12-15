When: Lampeter-Strasburg school board reorganization and regular meetings, Dec. 5.

What happened: The board reelected Melissa Herr and Matthew Parido as president and vice president respectively for additional one-year terms. Herr, who has served on the board for 16 years, said she still has the passion to promote learning opportunities and do what is best for students.

Quotable: “It’s all about them,” she said after the meeting. “Education is a hard climate right now, but I think L-S is doing an outstanding job.” Herr’s children previously attended district schools and for her, the mission is to give back and provide for the needs of students. “I like the direction we’re headed,” Herr said.

New member: Kelly Osborne was sworn in as the newest member of the school board by Magisterial District Judge William Benner. Osborne replaces David Beiler, who served on the school board for seven years. Beiler, who attended the meeting, said he appreciated his time on the board and noted he had to step away because of the responsibilities of his full-time position.

Martin Meylin renovation: The board approved design services for the comprehensive renovation of Martin Meylin Middle School to be completed by the architectural firm of Crabtree, Rohrbaugh & Associates for a cost of $1,999,000. All board members except for Parido agreed to the contract. Crabtree will provide updates on the design to the building and grounds committee throughout 2023. During a conversation with Business Manager Keith Stoltzfus on Dec. 8, he said the board will decide next year on moving forward with renovations after reviewing the plans.

What’s next: With the holidays approaching, the next meeting of the school board will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 2.