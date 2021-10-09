Police chiefs throughout Lebanon County approved Oct. 28 as the county’s official trick-or-treat night.

As of Oct. 8, none of the 25 Lebanon County municipalities have strayed from holding trick-or-treat night from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 28, according to local municipality websites. Each one also follows through with the Nov. 1 rain date suggested by the Lebanon County Police Chiefs.

Families are encouraged to monitor for any changes or updates due to the pandemic.

A few local organizations are holding trunk-or-treat nights which became popular during last year’s Halloween celebrations.

Here are a few alternate Halloween events being held in Lebanon County:

Oct. 22

6-8 p.m.: Trunk-or-treat at Family Karate, 1640 North 7th St.

Oct. 26

6-7:30 p.m.: YMCA trunk-or-treat at YMCA Parking Lot, 201 North 7th St.

Oct. 30

6-8 p.m.: Trunk-or-treat at Mount Wilson Church of the Brethren, 1261 Mount Wilson Rd.

Are you hosting a trunk-or-treat night in Lebanon County that isn't featured here? Email astalnecker@lnpnews.com with the details.