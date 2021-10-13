Grab those Halloween costumes because trick-or-treat is coming together as a normal event for York County this year.
Last year, the Center for Disease Control advised against participating in trick-or-treat, but this year only a few York County municipalities posted any pandemic precautions.
York County’s 72 municipalities vary on which day they decide to host the annual door-to-door festivities but expect that most kids will be filling their baskets between Oct. 28 and 31.
Most municipalities stated that these dates stand rain or shine.
Here’s when trick-or-treat night is planned throughout York County:
Tuesday, Oct. 26 from 6 to 8 p.m.
- Hanover Borough
- Heidelberg Township
- Manheim Township
- Penn Township
Thursday, Oct. 28 from 6 to 8 p.m.
- Carroll Township
- Dillsburg Borough
- Fairview Township
- Lewisberry Borough
Friday, Oct. 29 from 6 to 8 p.m.
- Hallam Borough
- Hellam Township
- Wrightsville Borough
Saturday, Oct. 30 from 6 to 8 p.m.
- Conewago Township
- Delta Township
- Dover Borough
- Dover Township
- Franklintown Borough
- Loganville Borough
- Lower Windsor Township
- Monaghan Township
- Newberry Township
- Wellsville Borough
- York Haven Borough
Sunday, Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.
- Chanceford Township
- Codorus Township
- Dallastown Borough
- East Manchester Township
- East Prospect Township
- Fawn Grove Borough
- Fawn Township
- Hopewell Township
- Jackson Township
- Jacobus Township
- Manchester Borough
- Manchester Township
- Mount Wolf Township
- New Freedom Borough
- New Salem Borough
- North Codorus
- North Hopewell Township
- North York Borough
- Paradise Township
- Railroad Borough
- Red Lion Borough
- Seven Valleys Borough
- Shrewsbury Borough
- Shrewsbury Township
- Springettsbury Township
- Spring Garden Township
- Spring Grove Borough
- Stewartstown Borough
- West Manchester Township
- West Manheim Township
- West York Borough
- Windsor Borough
- Windsor Township
- Winterstown Borough
- Yoe Borough
- York City
- York Township
No set date:
- Lower Chanceford Township
- Washington Township
Municipalities that haven’t publicized a trick-or-treat night:
- Crossroads Borough
- East Hopewell Township
- Felton Borough
- Franklin Township
- Glen Rock Borough
- Goldsboro Borough
- Jefferson Borough
- Peach Bottom Township
- Springfield Township
- Yorkana Borough
Warrington Township opts for a trunk-or-treat night from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 28 instead of a traditional trick-or-treat.