Grab those Halloween costumes because trick-or-treat is coming together as a normal event for York County this year.

Last year, the Center for Disease Control advised against participating in trick-or-treat, but this year only a few York County municipalities posted any pandemic precautions.

York County’s 72 municipalities vary on which day they decide to host the annual door-to-door festivities but expect that most kids will be filling their baskets between Oct. 28 and 31.

Most municipalities stated that these dates stand rain or shine.

Here’s when trick-or-treat night is planned throughout York County:

Tuesday, Oct. 26 from 6 to 8 p.m.

- Hanover Borough

- Heidelberg Township

- Manheim Township

- Penn Township

Thursday, Oct. 28 from 6 to 8 p.m.

- Carroll Township

- Dillsburg Borough

- Fairview Township

- Lewisberry Borough

Friday, Oct. 29 from 6 to 8 p.m.

- Hallam Borough

- Hellam Township

- Wrightsville Borough

Saturday, Oct. 30 from 6 to 8 p.m.

- Conewago Township

- Delta Township

- Dover Borough

- Dover Township

- Franklintown Borough

- Loganville Borough

- Lower Windsor Township

- Monaghan Township

- Newberry Township

- Wellsville Borough

- York Haven Borough

Sunday, Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.

- Chanceford Township

- Codorus Township

- Dallastown Borough

- East Manchester Township

- East Prospect Township

- Fawn Grove Borough

- Fawn Township

- Hopewell Township

- Jackson Township

- Jacobus Township

- Manchester Borough

- Manchester Township

- Mount Wolf Township

- New Freedom Borough

- New Salem Borough

- North Codorus

- North Hopewell Township

- North York Borough

- Paradise Township

- Railroad Borough

- Red Lion Borough

- Seven Valleys Borough

- Shrewsbury Borough

- Shrewsbury Township

- Springettsbury Township

- Spring Garden Township

- Spring Grove Borough

- Stewartstown Borough

- West Manchester Township

- West Manheim Township

- West York Borough

- Windsor Borough

- Windsor Township

- Winterstown Borough

- Yoe Borough

- York City

- York Township

No set date:

- Lower Chanceford Township

- Washington Township

Municipalities that haven’t publicized a trick-or-treat night:

- Crossroads Borough

- East Hopewell Township

- Felton Borough

- Franklin Township

- Glen Rock Borough

- Goldsboro Borough

- Jefferson Borough

- Peach Bottom Township

- Springfield Township

- Yorkana Borough

Warrington Township opts for a trunk-or-treat night from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 28 instead of a traditional trick-or-treat.