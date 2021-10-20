It’s yet again time to run out and buy some candy as Dauphin County gears up to celebrate Halloween.
Dauphin County’s 40 municipalities spread out their trick-or-treat night across the Halloween weekend. Residents are encouraged to turn their porch light on to receive trick-or-treaters on the designated night.
A few municipalities do not designate a trick-or-treat night because the area is too rural for the traditional door-to-door festivities.
Here’s when trick-or-treat night is for Dauphin County municipalities:
Thursday, Oct. 28 6-8 p.m.
- Halifax Borough
- Harrisburg City
- Highspire Borough
- Londonderry Township
- Lower Swatara Township
- Lykens Borough (rain date: Oct. 29)
- Middletown Borough
- Millersburg Borough
- Royalton Borough
- Steelton Borough
- Upper Paxton Township
- Wiconisco Township
- Williamstown Borough
Friday, Oct. 29 6-8 p.m.
- Halifax Township
Sunday, Oct. 31 6-8 p.m.
- Conewago Township
- Dauphin Borough
- Derry Township
- East Hanover Township
- Elizabethville Borough
- Gratz Borough
- Hummelstown Borough
- Lower Paxton Township
- Middle Paxton Township
- Paxtang Borough
- South Hanover Township
- Susquehanna Township
- Swatara Township
- Washington Township
- West Hanover Township
No set trick-or-treat night
- Jackson Township
- Jefferson Township
- Penbrook Borough
Trick-or-treat night not publicized
- Berrysburg Borough
- Lykens Township
- Mifflin Township
- Pillow Borough
- Reed Township
- Rush Township
- Wayne Township
- Williams Township