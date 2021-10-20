It’s yet again time to run out and buy some candy as Dauphin County gears up to celebrate Halloween.

Dauphin County’s 40 municipalities spread out their trick-or-treat night across the Halloween weekend. Residents are encouraged to turn their porch light on to receive trick-or-treaters on the designated night.

A few municipalities do not designate a trick-or-treat night because the area is too rural for the traditional door-to-door festivities.

Here’s when trick-or-treat night is for Dauphin County municipalities:

Thursday, Oct. 28 6-8 p.m.

- Halifax Borough

- Harrisburg City

- Highspire Borough

- Londonderry Township

- Lower Swatara Township

- Lykens Borough (rain date: Oct. 29)

- Middletown Borough

- Millersburg Borough

- Royalton Borough

- Steelton Borough

- Upper Paxton Township

- Wiconisco Township

- Williamstown Borough

Friday, Oct. 29 6-8 p.m.

- Halifax Township

Sunday, Oct. 31 6-8 p.m.

- Conewago Township

- Dauphin Borough

- Derry Township

- East Hanover Township

- Elizabethville Borough

- Gratz Borough

- Hummelstown Borough

- Lower Paxton Township

- Middle Paxton Township

- Paxtang Borough

- South Hanover Township

- Susquehanna Township

- Swatara Township

- Washington Township

- West Hanover Township

No set trick-or-treat night

- Jackson Township

- Jefferson Township

- Penbrook Borough

Trick-or-treat night not publicized

- Berrysburg Borough

- Lykens Township

- Mifflin Township

- Pillow Borough

- Reed Township

- Rush Township

- Wayne Township

- Williams Township