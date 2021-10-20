With a nod from Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease expert, for children to enjoy Halloween, it looks like trick-or-treat night is on for Berks County and the rest of the U.S. this year.

Berks County’s 72 municipalities vary widely by date and time for their designated trick-or-treat night so the LNP | LancasterOnline has compiled a comprehensive schedule for the county.

Note that most boroughs and townships will carry on with trick-or-treat night rain or shine. Also, several municipalities do not specify a trick-or-treat night so it is up to parental or neighborhood discretion when kids can go door to door.

For those not sure when to have candy ready or to make finishing touches on the kids’ costumes see the following dates for trick-or-treat night in Berks:

Thursday Oct. 28

6-8 p.m.

- Hamburg Borough

- Tilden Township

6-9 p.m.

- Kutztown Borough

- Perry Township

- Shoemakersville Borough

Friday Oct. 29

6-8 p.m.

- Hamburg Borough

- Lenhartsville Borough

- Longswamp Township

- Tilden Township

6-9 p.m.

- Perry Township

Saturday Oct. 30

5-9 p.m.

- St. Lawrence Borough

5:30-8 p.m.

- Fleetwood Borough

- Richmond Township

6-8 p.m.

- Bally Borough

- Birdsboro Borough

6-9 p.m.

- Robeson Township

Sunday, Oct. 31

5-8 p.m.

- Exeter Township

- Reading City

5-9 p.m.

- Amity Township

- Laureldale Borough

- Maidencreek Township

- St. Lawrence Borough

5:30-8 p.m.

- Fleetwood Borough

- Richmond Township

6-8 p.m.

- Bally Borough

- Bern Township

- Bernville Borough

- Bethel Township

- Douglass Township

- Earl Township

- Oley Township

- Penn Township

- Topton Township

- Tulpehocken Township

- Upper Bern Township

- Upper Tulpehocken Township

- Womelsderf Borough

- Wyomissing Borough

6-9 p.m.

- Bechtelsville Borough

- Caernarvon Township

- Leesport Borough

- Lower Heidelberg Township

- Mount Penn Borough

- Muhlenberg Township

- Ontelaunee Township

- Robesonia Township

- Sinking Spring Borough

- South Heidelberg Township

- Spring Township

- Wernersville Borough

- West Reading Borough

No specified night

- Boyertown Borough

- Brecknock Township

- Centre Township

- Colebrookdale Township

- Cumru Township

- District Township

- Greenwich Township

- Lower Alsace Township

- New Morgan Borough

- North Heidelberg Township

- Pike Township

- Rockland Township

- Ruscombmanor Township

- Union Township

- Washington Township

- Windsor Township

Municipalities that have not posted a trick-or-treat date

- Albany Township

- Amity Township

- Centerport Borough

- Heidelberg Township

- Lyons Borough

- Marion Township

- Maxatawny Township

Alsace Township does trunk-or-treat in lieu of a trick-or-treat. That event is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 27 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Shops at Woodside