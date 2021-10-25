Halloween is coming up this Sunday and several Chester County municipalities are preparing for a night of ghouls and monsters to overtake their neighborhoods.

Most Chester County municipalities do not designate a specific trick-or-treat-night so it’s important to check in with neighborhoods and developments for guidance. If it’s still uncertain, Halloween night, the 31st, is typically the default.

Here’s a list of the time and date to expect trick-or-treaters in Chester County this year:

Saturday, Oct. 30

6-8 p.m.

Parkesburg Borough

Sunday, Oct. 31

4-6 p.m.

Coatesville City

6-8 p.m.

Atglen Borough

Avondale Borough

Caln Township

Charlestown Township

Downingtown Borough

East Bradford Township

East Brandywine Township

East Caln Township

East Marlborough Township

East Nottingham Township

East Pikeland Township

East Vincent Township

Elverson Borough

Honey Brook Borough

Kennett Square Borough

Londonderry Township

London Grove Township

Malvern Borough

Modena Borough

New Garden Township

Oxford Borough

Penn Township

Sadsbury Township

Schuylkill Township

Upper Oxford Township

Uwchlan Township

Valley Township

West Bradford Township

West Brandywine Township

West Caln Township

West Nottingham Township

West Sadsbury Township

Westtown Township

6-9 p.m.

Phoenixville Borough

No specified night

East Coventry Township

East Fallowfield Township

East Goshen Township

Easttown Township

East Whiteland Township

Franklin Township

Highland Township

Honey Brook Township

Kennett Township

London Britain Township

Lower Oxford Township

New London Township

Newlin Township

North Coventry Township

Pennsbury Township

Pocopson Township

South Coatesville Borough

South Coventry Township

Spring City Borough

Thornbury Township

Tredyffrin Township

Upper Uwchlan Township

Wallace Township

Warwick Township

West Chester Borough

West Fallowfield Township

West Goshen Township

West Marlborough Township

West Nantmeal Township

West Pikeland Township

West Vincent Township

West Whiteland Township

Willistown Township