Halloween is coming up this Sunday and several Chester County municipalities are preparing for a night of ghouls and monsters to overtake their neighborhoods.
Most Chester County municipalities do not designate a specific trick-or-treat-night so it’s important to check in with neighborhoods and developments for guidance. If it’s still uncertain, Halloween night, the 31st, is typically the default.
Here’s a list of the time and date to expect trick-or-treaters in Chester County this year:
Saturday, Oct. 30
6-8 p.m.
Parkesburg Borough
Sunday, Oct. 31
4-6 p.m.
Coatesville City
6-8 p.m.
Atglen Borough
Avondale Borough
Caln Township
Charlestown Township
Downingtown Borough
East Bradford Township
East Brandywine Township
East Caln Township
East Marlborough Township
East Nottingham Township
East Pikeland Township
East Vincent Township
Elverson Borough
Honey Brook Borough
Kennett Square Borough
Londonderry Township
London Grove Township
Malvern Borough
Modena Borough
New Garden Township
Oxford Borough
Penn Township
Sadsbury Township
Schuylkill Township
Upper Oxford Township
Uwchlan Township
Valley Township
West Bradford Township
West Brandywine Township
West Caln Township
West Nottingham Township
West Sadsbury Township
Westtown Township
6-9 p.m.
Phoenixville Borough
No specified night
East Coventry Township
East Fallowfield Township
East Goshen Township
Easttown Township
East Whiteland Township
Franklin Township
Highland Township
Honey Brook Township
Kennett Township
London Britain Township
Lower Oxford Township
New London Township
Newlin Township
North Coventry Township
Pennsbury Township
Pocopson Township
South Coatesville Borough
South Coventry Township
Spring City Borough
Thornbury Township
Tredyffrin Township
Upper Uwchlan Township
Wallace Township
Warwick Township
West Chester Borough
West Fallowfield Township
West Goshen Township
West Marlborough Township
West Nantmeal Township
West Pikeland Township
West Vincent Township
West Whiteland Township
Willistown Township