Lebanon County students are getting ready for their first day of school for the 2022-2023 academic year.

Here’s when each school district kicks off the 2022-23 school year:

Public Schools K-12

Annville-Cleona School District: Aug. 29

Cornwall-Lebanon School District: Aug. 29

Eastern Lebanon County School District: Aug. 29

Lebanon City School District: Aug. 29

Northern Lebanon School District: Aug. 29

Palmyra Area School District: Aug. 29

Post Secondary Schools

Harrisburg Area Community College: Aug. 29

Lebanon Valley College: Aug. 29

