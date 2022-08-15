Lebanon County students are getting ready for their first day of school for the 2022-2023 academic year.
Here’s when each school district kicks off the 2022-23 school year:
Public Schools K-12
Annville-Cleona School District: Aug. 29
Cornwall-Lebanon School District: Aug. 29
Eastern Lebanon County School District: Aug. 29
Lebanon City School District: Aug. 29
Northern Lebanon School District: Aug. 29
Palmyra Area School District: Aug. 29
Post Secondary Schools
Harrisburg Area Community College: Aug. 29
Lebanon Valley College: Aug. 29
Don't see your school on the list? Email arejrat@lnpnews.com with your school's starting date.