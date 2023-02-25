The Dauphin County Commissioners have awarded over $8.3 million to 151 programs and projects, with money available through gaming dollars.

The funds are available through Hollywood Casino in Grantville's community revenue-sharing program. The Pennsylvania Race Horse Development and Gaming Act mandated that some of the revenue from casinos would go to host counties when gambling was legalized in the state. The money is to go to projects of public interest in the host county according to the bill.

The funds will be distributed to a mixture of emergency services, affordable housing projects, food bank and shelter resources, youth and veterans programs and services, and other school and community-based improvement projects, the release said. The exact total of money that was rewarded is just over $8.375 million. The local share funds, by law, cannot be used for property taxes.

“The fruits of the local share program have been plentiful and continue to impact every corner of Dauphin County,” said Mike Pries, Dauphin County Commissioner Chair, in the release. “These transformative projects would otherwise have to be paid for with taxpayer dollars.”

Here is a complete list of projects awarded funding:

East Hanover Township ($517,000 annual road maintenance and repair; $50,000 fire company hose and nozzle project; $100,000 fire safety equipment; $18,000 temporary shelter supplies): $685,000 Derry Township ($123,500 Public Works Dept. F550 truck with plow and spreader; $47,000 Police Dept. interactive training simulator; $140,000 Hershey Volunteer Fire Company new fire engine; $9,500 Hershey History Center building enhancements and technology upgrades; $15,000 Hidden Still Inc. construction, facility tours and education programs; $50,000 Mary’s Training Center HydroWorx treadmill; $12,392 Vista School ADA improvements and AED replacements): $397,392 Middle Paxton Township ($163,000 Potato Valley Road improvement and Red Hill Road Bridge replacement project debt reduction; $98,000 Dauphin Borough construction of community building; $30,000 Dauphin Recreation Association pool repairs; $40,000 Dauphin Middle-Paxton Fire Co. outdoor sign): $331,000 Rush Township ($50,000 new building to store equipment; $101,247 Jefferson Township tractor-loader): $151,247 South Hanover Township ($200,000 municipal complex debt service; $100,000 new public works facility): $300,000 West Hanover Township ($300,000 Debt reduction of fire engine; $45,960 Tall Cedars of Lebanon pavilion and roof replacement): $345,960

Municipal and Municipal Services Awards

Berrysburg Municipal Authority (Debt service for Sewage Treatment Plant System project): $24,000 Conewago Township (DCIB loan debt reduction for Meadow Lane project): $82,000 Court Administration for Magisterial District Judges (Debt reduction on construction of new MDJ facilities): $165,000 Dauphin County General Authority (Golf course irrigation system debt payment): $115,000 Dauphin County Industrial Development Authority (Debt service on solar farm project): $246,000 Dauphin County Parks & Recreation Department (Design and construct 1-mile paved accessible trail loop at Detweiler Park): $140,000 Dauphin County Sheriff’s Office (Debt reduction of new portable and mobile police radios): $15,815 Derry Township Municipal Authority (Reduction of debt on Ridge Road drainage improvement and Spring Creek Interceptor Upgrade project): $65,000 Duncannon Volunteer Fire Company 1/Reed Township (Radio replacement): $35,000 Jackson Township/Fisherville Volunteer Fire Company (Fire Station addition construction debt): $25,000 Gratz Area Fire Company 1/Lykens Township/Gratz Borough (Replace airpacks on engine and rescue engine): $43,635 Gratz Borough Water Co./Gratz Borough (Water meter replacement project and infrastructure improvements): $59,052 Halifax Fire Department/Halifax Township (Purchase new air packs): $35,000 City of Harrisburg (Renovate MLK City Government Center floors and restrooms and purchase three police vehicles): $290,000 Harrisburg Housing Authority (New construction of 42 affordable apartment units; conditioned upon full funding and tax credits): $115,000 Highspire Borough Authority (Wastewater treatment facility improvement project): $90,000 Hummelstown Borough (Debt service for new municipal bldg., DCIB debt service for Swatara Township Authority biosolids dryer, stormwater construction projects, and Bullfrog Valley stream restoration project): $140,000 Hummelstown Chemical Fire Company 1 (Debt reduction on 107 ft. ladder truck): $25,000 Liberty Hose Company 1/ Williamstown Borough (Debt reduction on heavy duty rescue truck): $40,000 Liberty Hose Company 2/ Lykens Borough (Purchase 34 air pack cylinders and one RIT air cylinder): $13,700 Londonderry Township (Fire engine procurement project): $155,000 Lower Dauphin School District (Retaining wall repair/renovation project): $45,000 Lower Paxton Township ($206,875 Police worn body cameras debt reduction; $90,000 Fuel tanks replacement): $296,875 Lower Swatara Township (Annual payments on two DCIB loans): $111,500 Lower Swatara Volunteer Fire Department (Debt reduction on Tanker 59): $45,000 Lykens Borough (Paving, milling and overlay project): $115,000 Middletown Volunteer Fire Department/Middletown Borough (Pumper Truck debt reduction): $38,000 Mifflin Township (Weaver Road culvert replacement project): $140,000 Millersburg Area School District (Security and accessibility upgrades at schools): $15,000 Millersburg Borough (Revitalize Market Square Park): $140,000 Millersburg Fire Company 1/ Upper Paxton Township (Purchase mobile radios for the station and apparatus and three firefighter radios): $62,450 Penbrook Borough (Asylum Run sewer project debt reduction): $90,000 Pillow Borough Authority (Standpipe rehabilitation project): $40,000 Pillow Fire Company/Pillow Borough (Pumper rescue transmission replacement and purchase of SCBA units): $60,000 Reed Township (New municipal building): $65,000 Reliance Hose Company 1 of Elizabethville (Debt reduction on Pierce pumper truck; Conditioned upon applying the grant to one debt payment): $35,000 Royalton Borough ($84,500 Borough Hall roof repairs; $20,000 Police in-car cameras): $104,500 Steelton Volunteer Fire Department/Steelton Borough (Replace two portable radios and fire turnout gear): $19,060 Steelton-Highspire School District (ADA compliance seating and ramps at War Memorial Veterans Field): $40,000 Susquehanna Township (Replacement of Crown Point Park playground equipment, debt service on 2015 DCIB loan and construction of Public Works equipment storage facility): $140,000 Swatara Township (Development and construction of emergency operations center and law enforcement facilities): $155,000 Washington Township (Debt relief for municipal building roof replacement): $65,000 Wiconisco Fire Engine Company 1 (Debt reduction on new fire rescue): $30,000 Wiconisco Township (Upgrades to Pump Station 2): $40,000

Other Awards

Advanced Training Programs Inc. (Purchase youth uniforms): $6,500 African Chamber (Assist individuals to full citizenship): $65,000 All You Can Inc. (Purchase 15-passenger van for youth program): $23,000 American Designed Technology Management (Expansion of operations and purchase equipment): $42,200 American Literacy Corp. (Funding for computer, printer and software): $4,000 The Arc of Dauphin County (Horticulture and cooking class lab expansion): $13,000 Berrysburg Borough-Mifflin Township Recreation Association (Playground/Park project): $43,000 BP Consulting Resources (Neighborhood delivery service; Conditioned upon agreement with Housing Authority of County of Dauphin): $40,000 Breaking the Chainz (Restoration and rehabilitation of 5 apartments): $15,000 Bro2Go Inc. (Purchase van to transport under-served population to work): $23,000 Campus Cinema LP (Improve theater projectors, seating and small renovations): $10,000 Canthodel Holdings dba Harrisburg Heat (New glass walls and scoreboard; Conditioned upon not requesting scoreboard funding in the next three years and completing a full season or return the grant funds): $10,000 Capital Area Greenbelt Association (Paxtang Parkway Trail restoration project; Conditioned upon easements/ownership of sewer lines being finalized): $65,000 Capital Area Soccer Association (Replacements and renovations to fencing and safety netting): $5,000 CASA Charter School Foundation (Construction of state-of-the-art music recording and television production studio classrooms): $50,000 Cathedral Parish of St. Patrick (Rehabilitate Shanahan Center – Phase II of Cathedral Education Center project): $50,000 Central Dauphin School District (Camera replacement project): $40,000 Chambers Hill Fire Company/Swatara Township (Update handicapped parking to meet ADA requirements; Conditioned on full funding): $15,000 Chris Dawson Architect LLC (Lowengard Building redevelopment project): $55,000 Christian Recovery Aftercare Ministry Inc. (Renovation/roof drainage project): $21,589 The Circle School (Debt reduction on new building): $18,000 Club Clippa dba Steelton Hair (Building and site improvements for expansion and safety): $5,500 Cocoa Packs Inc. (Funding to build a future for Cocoa Packs): $15,000 Coexist Gallery (Trailer acquisition): $12,000 Community Aid (Second dock door): $30,000 Community Check-Up Center (Construction of elevator/lift system): $57,650 Dauphin County Anglers & Conservationists (Repairs, replacements and upgrades at cooperative trout nursery; Conditioned upon matching the grant award): $30,000 Dauphin County Critical Incident Stress Management Team (Provide training for CISM team): $14,500 Dauphin County Library System (McCormick Riverfront Library ADA accessibility and additional services): $90,000 Diverse Investment Group (Investment in building shipping container modular style affordable housing): $40,000 Downtown Daily Bread (Emergency shelter, meals and human services): $5,790 Ecumenical Community of Harrisburg (Walking and fitness trail expansion and repairs): $15,000 Ecumenical Food Pantry (Emergency food assistance): $10,000 Fernandez Realty Group Affordable Houses (Construct Sycamore St. low-income housing project; Conditioned upon securing affordable housing funds and City of Harrisburg funds): $90,000 Fox’s Wash & Go (Phase 1 construction of new laundromat; Conditioned upon receiving bank loan approval): $70,000 Friends of Midland (Continued restoration and preservation of cemetery): $5,000 Gamut Theatre Group Inc. (Debt reduction for building loan): $20,000 Graceful Acres (Debt reduction and purchase of ADA compliant lift): $8,000 Habitat for Humanity of the Greater Harrisburg Area (Framing and shell costs for affordable housing project): $40,000 HANNA Foundation (Provide packs of food to food-insecure students): $15,000 Harrisburg Area Police Athletic League (Youth crime prevention program): $10,000 Harrisburg Area YMCA Friendship Branch (Facility security upgrades): $7,123 Harrisburg University of Science and Technology (HUE Invitational Esports Event): $20,000 Historic Harrisburg Association (Install new HVAC system):- $15,000 The Historical Society of Millersburg & Upper Paxton Township (137-year history digitization project): $6,000 Homeland Center (Acquisition and installation of new IP/Cell dialer): $7,500 J & K Investment Holdings (Construct new 4-unit townhouse project): $30,000 Jewish Family Service (Elevator installation project): $65,000 Keystone Plus (Expand building infrastructure by extending sewer and water lines): $15,000 Linglestown Baseball Association (New dugouts for three fields at Koons Park): $10,000 Manada Golf Club Inc. (Replace outdated dam): $75,000 Midwest Food Bank Pennsylvania (Upgrades to refrigeration and freezer): $10,000 Millersburg Ferry Boat Association (Retaining wall project): $10,000 ModernRugs.com (Renovate 1408 N. 3rd St. with electrical work): $25,000 The National Civil War Museum (Long-term debt reduction): $35,085 Nativity School of Harrisburg (Purchase new van to transport students): $35,000 Neighboring Group (Convert steel shipping containers into modular spaces for student instruction): $40,000 Open Stage (Upgrades to HVAC, plumbing, construction and signage): $40,000 Panther Ram Foundation (Provide support for NutriPacks program): $15,000 Paxtonia Athletic Association (Baseball/softball facility improvements and equipment): $25,000 Penn State Health (Community outreach program for Penn National Racetrack backstretch workers): $15,000 Pennsylvania State University (Phase III of Harrisburg Innovation Park planning project; Conditioned upon establishing partnership with the Dauphin County Redevelopment Authority evidenced by a Cooperation Agreement): $25,000 Peyton Walker Foundation (4-minute city – AED rapid response project): $45,000 Phase 4 Learning (Upgrade equipment and career center): $15,000 Pop's House Inc. (Mortgage debt reduction on veterans’ home): $10,000 Salvation Army Harrisburg Capital City Region (Closing the food loop – create hub for food and farm for local community): $20,560 SkyPixGroup LLC (Drone technology and mobile command center purchase): $22,000 Solid Rock Missionary Baptist Church (Entrance sign project): $15,000 St. Catherine Laboure Athletic Association (Gym refurbishment): $50,000 St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church (HVAC improvements): $16,000 St. Stephen's Episcopal School (Free meal program for students; Conditioned upon no additional requests for this project): $40,000 Summit Terrace Neighborhood Association (Building revitalization and technology and security upgrade): $5,000 Susquehanna Area Regional Airport Authority (Upgrade baggage handling system): $65,000 Susquehanna Art Museum (Create accessible outdoor event space; Conditioned upon repaying $25,000 to Dauphin County IDA for RACP grant): $40,000 Tabernacle Baptist Church (Hope & Healing project): $5,500 Whitaker Center for Science and the Arts (Debt reduction on projector project): $15,000 United Way of the Capital Region (Expand access to health care to low-income families/individuals): $15,000 Veterans Outreach of PA (Tiny homes community for veterans): $40,000 Vice Capital (Savoy 48 – mixed use development project): $100,000 Vision Resources (Facility roof replacement): $15,000 Williamstown American Legion (New wiring and air conditioning at JFK Hall): $14,075 Woodridge Home-Owner's Association Inc. (Spring Garden Dr. stormwater basin repair): $36,000 Zembo Shrine (Preservation of building – roof repair): $29,000 Zeroday Brewing Co. (New restaurant design and construction project): $16,750 Dauphin County Industrial Development Authority: (Administration) - $725,000